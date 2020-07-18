Morning digest: At UN meet, PM Modi calls for 'reformed multilateralism'; Three of a family killed in Pak. shelling in Poonch, and more

18 July 2020 07:36 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Calling on members of the United Nations to pledge for reform within the world body, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the multilateral system needs to more representative, and that India believes “the path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity” is through multilateralism, in a speech focusing on India’s battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

Three civilians, all from one family, were killed in Pakistan Army's firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley's Poonch on Friday evening.

No country in the world can touch or occupy even an inch of India’s territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted in Ladakh on Friday. Mr. Singh’s comments came in the aftermath of standoffs with China on the border, including the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

Ill-maintained or poorly constructed river embankments have added to Assam’s flood woes this year.



Some 5.35 million people of 5,004 villages and localities across 30 of Assam’s 33 districts have been affected and 76 have died — five on Friday — in two waves of floods since May 22. Another 26 have died in landslips during this period.

Less than 1% coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are on the ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs, and less than 3% on oxygen beds said the Union Health Ministry on Friday, stating that the actual case load of COVID-19 patients in the country is 3.42 lakh, with recovered cases now at 6.35 lakh.

The Customs Department on Friday moved to track down the network of sponsors who had purportedly financed the illegal import of gold in trade quantities via air cargo shipments addressed to the consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the country’s top investment destination in the first quarter of this financial year, even as overall fresh investment announcements in India slumped to the lowest in five years amidst a period marred by the extended pandemic-induced lockdown.

Only 1 in 200 of those who tested negative in an antigen test in Delhi to detect possible coronavirus cases were re-tested, a fraction that epidemiologists say is too low given what is known about the disease. From June 25, daily cases appear to have peaked at 3,390 and steadily declined to 1,790 as of 15 July.

Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy on Friday alleged that a scam was brewing in the Tamil Nadu Congress Charitable Trust and claimed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s aide Kanishka Singh was now controlling the Trust’s properties. The TNCC vehemently denied the charge.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor’s father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19.

A day after it crossed the 50,000 mark on COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Friday reported 3,693 new cases, raising the tally to 55,115. With 115 more deaths, the toll touched 1,147.