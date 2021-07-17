Morning Digest | Chandigarh bucks ‘excess deaths’ trend, Rahul Gandhi says scared partymen free to leave Congress, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Registration System (CRS) in the Union Territory of Chandigarh in 2020 was lower than the average annual number of deaths in the pre-pandemic period.

A majority — over 86% — of the breakthrough infection after COVID-19 vaccination have been caused by the Delta variant, with hospitalisation of 9.8% of such cases and fatality observed in 0.4% of cases, according to the results of a nationwide study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Fearless leaders outside the Congress need to come into it, while those within who get scared are free to leave and join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it would be a “disaster” if COVID-19 vaccines are administered without clinical trials to children, while asking the Centre to take steps to inoculate kids of below 18 years of age once the trials are over..

Masquerading as an IAS officer, Debanjan Deb held several fake COVID-19 vaccination camps in the city, duping hundreds of people for money. Shiv Sahay Singh reports on Deb’s carefully cultivated image and how his web of lies was finally unravelled

The Centre has given its assurance that Karnataka will not be allowed to carry out any construction on the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery river until its Detailed Project Report (DPR) is approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), according to members of an all party delegation from Tamil Nadu who met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), has executed definitive agreements with Just Dial Ltd and its founder and managing director VSS Mani and others to acquire controlling stake in Just Dial for a total consideration of ₹3,497 crore.

With regard to naval operations, underwater domain awareness (UDA) was one of the most critical areas for the country, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said on Friday. Countries such as the U.S. and China, have harnessed the underwater domain extensively for military as well as civil use, he pointed out.

Russia on Friday blamed the “hasty withdrawal” of U.S. and NATO troops for a rapid deterioration in Afghanistan’s security and warned of instability spreading to neighbouring countries

There was no danger to the ruling tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra regardless of whatever statements State Congress chief Nana Patole has made, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has issued a “voters' whip” to all Opposition Members of Parliament, demanding that they raise the concerns of protesting farmers in the upcoming monsoon session.

Sumit Nagal on Friday made the cut for the men’s singles event of the Tokyo Olympics as large-scale withdrawals pushed him inside the qualification mark, and the Indian tennis player is now hoping that competing at the biggest stage will settle a “few things” that are bothering him in his career.

The Law Ministry has given its nod to an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, that are expected to be notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways soon, according to a government official.