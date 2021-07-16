National

Morning digest: EAM Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation with President Ashraf Ghani; fault lines widen within Punjab Congress, and more

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Tashkent. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Net Desk 16 July 2021 08:32 IST
Updated: 16 July 2021 08:33 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Jaishankar meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, discusses Taliban

Worries over growing violence and Taliban gains in Afghanistan overshadowed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meetings ahead of a connectivity conference here on Thursday, as he called on Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and met the U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser and Special Envoy, as well as other Foreign Ministers.

Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally sees an uptick

Maharashtra again saw a marginal case rise on Thursday, reporting a spike of 8,010 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to just 7,391 recoveries, as the active case tally, which had dipped in the past few days, rose incrementally to 1,07,205.

Fault lines widen within Punjab Congress

The fault lines within the Punjab Congress were exposed on Thursday with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu holding separate meetings with their supporters after reports emerged that Mr. Sidhu could be the next Punjab Congress chief.

Advertising
Advertising

CJI’s remarks on sedition law send strong message to government

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana’s remarks in open court on Thursday sends a strong message to the government that the Supreme Court is prima facie convinced that sedition is being misused by the authorities to trample upon citizens’ fundamental rights of free speech and liberty.

A.P. govt announces 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section

The Andhra Pradesh government announced 10% reservation for the Kapu community and other Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for appointments in the initial posts and services in State government in accordance with the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019

Haven’t received application for Covishield’s authorisation, says European Medicines Agency

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received any application from the Serum Institute of India for authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield.

2 million Indian accounts banned during May-June: WhatsApp

WhatsApp banned 2 million Indian accounts to prevent harmful behaviour and spam on its platform between May 15 and June 15, according to the company’s first monthly transparency report released on Thursday.

Anti-Defection Law: Lok Sabha Secretariat issues letters to three MPs

Ahead of the Monsoon session that begins on June 19, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued separate letters to Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal (Trinamool Congress) and K. Raghu Ramarishna Raju (YSR Congress), after their parties petitioned Speaker Om Birla, seeking their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.

Gira Sarabhai, co-founder of NID, passes away at 98

Gira Sarabhai, co-founder of the renowned National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad and a pioneer of design education in India, passed away in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Is the Indian stock market in a bubble? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Since the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister in March 2020, the Indian economy has faced its worst contraction in history. Yet, the country’s stock indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, have almost doubled in price from the low that they hit in April 2020. Many analysts and even the Reserve Bank of India now believe that stocks are in a bubble. Here we discuss the current state of Indian markets.

Financial inclusion is a policy priority: Shaktikanta Das

To make the post-pandemic recovery more inclusive and sustainable, financial inclusion would continue to be a policy priority for the RBI, Governor Shaktikanta Das said at The Economic Times Financial Inclusion Summit on Thursday.

Important to always believe in yourself, says P.V. Sindhu

World champion P.V. Sindhu’s advice to the budding talent in any discipline is to believe in themselves, enjoy the sport and show the desired passion.

Comments
More In National
justice and rights
human interest
law enforcement
unrest, conflicts and war
environmental politics
science and technology
arts, culture and entertainment
sport
economy, business and finance
national politics
Read more...