Morning Digest: Centre limits duration of online school sessions; Sachin Pilot likely to spell out plans today, and more

Schools can hold live online classes for a maximum of 1.5 hours per day for Classes 1-8, and three hours per day for Classes 9-12, according to the Pragyata guidelines for digital education, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday.

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot is expected to spell out his future plans on Wednesday, a source close to Mr. Pilot told The Hindu as political circles seemed focussed on what next for him and his supporters after being dropped as Deputy Chief Minister and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

The Trump administration has agreed to rescind its July 6 rule, which temporarily bared international students from staying in the United States unless they attend at least one in-person course, a federal district court judge said on Tuesday.

Public attention appeared riveted early Wednesday on the prolonged questioning of the "expelled" Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, M. Sivasankar, at the Customs House here in connection with the case relating to the suspected large scale smuggling of gold via a diplomatic channel into the country through airports in Kerala.

Seven years after talks on a free trade agreement were suspended, India and the European Union (EU) are set to agree on a “High-level dialogue on Trade and Investment” to restart negotiations.

The Army is set to place a repeat order for Spike-LR (Long Range) Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Israel as part of emergency procurement, a defence source said on Tuesday. The decision comes days after the Army’s decision to place a repeat order for 72,400 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the U.S

Nepal on Tuesday clarified that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s remarks on Lord Ram and his place of birth were not aimed at undermining any faith or community and that the place and characters of the Ramayana should be researched further..

For Iran, reeling under sanctions reimposed by the U.S., its new $400-billion long-term agreement with China could be an economic lifeline, while China could enhance its strategic influence in a region where the U.S. has built a strong presence since the Second World War.

Iran dropped India from the Chabahar rail project because of “absence of active Indian engagement,” Iranian sources said on Tuesday, confirming The Hindu’s report. Iran remains open to all including India for collaboration and investment but Tehran expects future projects should be safeguarded from third party unilateral sanctions.

There is yet no evidence from trials that itolizumab and tocilizumab, two drugs, one of which has been developed by Bengaluru-based Biocon Biologics, reduce death in severely ill coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, Director-General of the ICMR Balram Bhargava said at a Health Ministry press briefing on Tuesday.