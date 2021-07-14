Morning Digest | Vaccination declines by 60% as States say they have no doses, PM rejigs Cabinet panels, and more

14 July 2021 08:15 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

After a large scale rejig of his council of ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected some changes in Cabinet committees to reflect the changes with the inclusion of new and elevation of certain older ministers (in terms of tenure) in these crucial committees, according to a notification by the Cabinet secretariat.

Uttarakhand has decided to suspend this year's Kanwar Yatra in view of the COVID-19 situation, “giving top priority to the protection of human life”. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami following a meeting with senior State officials on Tuesday evening.

A committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probing allegations of post poll violence in West Bengal on Tuesday submitted five sets of reports in sealed covers before the Calcutta High Court.

The presence of a large number of Bangladeshi immigrants in different parts of Tamil Nadu has emerged as a “serious threat” to internal security, forcing the State police to launch an intensive crackdown to weed them out.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday called on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid speculation that he was involved in finalising a truce deal between Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retd.) Amarinder Singh and his arch rival, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Centre continues to tighten the noose around GST evaders, though its crackdown on fake invoices slowed down in recent months due to the COVID-19 resurgence, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Almost 400 years after she was murdered in present day Iran, relics of St. Queen Ketevan that were found in Goa in 2005 are likely to be put on display in India as well as her native Georgia, according to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials.

The weekly pace of vaccination has declined to nearly 60% of what was seen in the week after June 21, when the Centre entirely took over vaccine procurement from the States.

The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan’s cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said on Tuesday, as the militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed freelance journalist Saket Gokhale to immediately take down all his alleged defamatory tweets related to Union Minister Hardeep Puri's wife and former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri.

The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by actor Joseph Vijay in 2012, seeking exemption of Entry Tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost car, imported from England. It has also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh to be paid by him to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.