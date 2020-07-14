Morning Digest: NIA suspects terror funding in Kerala gold smuggling case; Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project, and more

Ramees, an accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, being brought by the Customs to be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences), Ernakulam, on Monday.

14 July 2020 07:36 IST

The proceeds from the gold smuggling case might be used for terror funding, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Navy is expected to start receiving new twin-engine aircraft carrier-based fighter aircraft being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by 2032 and it will be a replacement for the Russian MiG-29K carrier jets in service, a defence source said.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan on Monday expressed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid the political turmoil caused by Deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s rebellion and claimed the support of over 100 legislators in the 200-member Assembly.

The United States on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticised as inciting tensions in the region and which highlighted an increasingly testy relationship.

The party is treading with caution after the debacle of government formation in Maharashtra with Ajit Pawar's backing.

The Union Health Ministry has advised people not to panic if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, stating that “most people get better”.

India and China are scheduled to hold the fourth round of Corps Commanders talks at Chushul on Tuesday where details of the second phase of disengagement along the border would be discussed, a defence source said.

Four years after India and Iran signed an agreement to construct a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan, the Iranian government has decided to proceed with the construction on its own, citing delays from the Indian side in funding and starting the project.

College admission rankings that depend on Class 12 marks are likely to have much higher cut-offs this year, with a huge spike in the number of students scoring high marks in this year’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka is “closely monitoring” the situation following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, and “hopes and prays” that the general election — that were postponed earlier — could be conducted on August 5 as scheduled, its Chairman said.

Hemang Amin, the Chief Operating Officer of the Indian Premier League, has been appointed interim chief executive officer (CEO) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Amin’s elevation was informed to the BCCI affiliates in an internal communication by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.