Morning digest: China’s move into Galwan Valley followed President Xi’s mobilisation order; Sachin Pilot’s rebellion puts Gehlot govt. on edge, and more

China’s moves into the Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake area and several other spots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), starting in early May, were likely planned for months and followed a new mobilisation order issued by President Xi Jinping, according to the assessments of Indian officials.

The power struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, that has been simmering for long, spilled out into the open on Sunday, threatening the stability of the 20-month-old Congress government in Rajasthan.

With ‘diplomatic bags’ turning a safe route to smuggle gold into the country, baggages arriving from abroad through the diplomatic channel will be subjected to increased surveillance by law enforcers.

Biocon Ltd’s psoriasis drug, Itolizumab, re-purposed for COVID-19 and headlined as “breakthrough drug” for treating the moderately sick and the severely ill, appears to have been tested on too few patients to reliably conclude on its benefits, according to a review by The Hindu of data presented by the company to the Drug Controller General and comments by independent experts,who’ve seen the data.

With Bengaluru reporting 1,525 out of 2,627 cases and 45 of 71 deaths in Karnataka on Sunday, members of the State’s COVID-19 expert and technical advisory committees recommended a minimum three-week lockdown.

When you buy a new car, you will not have to worry about updating your vehicle’s registration number with your FASTag device as this will be done automatically.

Delhi is doing better in July with over 75% recovery rate against the national recovery rate of 62.93%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to access the centralised online database on FIRs and stolen vehicles.

Labour shortage following an exodus of migrant labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown forced Gurteg Singh to plant paddy using direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique this summer (kharif season), moving away from the traditional ‘transplanting’ practice

Sri Lanka’s ruling party on Sunday called off its rallies ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections and delayed the international airport’s reopening over a surge in virus cases.

Jermaine Blackwood’s unbeaten fifty led West Indies to 143 for four at tea chasing 200 to beat England on a gripping final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

The historic ancestral home of the Hindi film industry’s showman, late Raj Kapoor, in Pakistan’s Peshawar city is facing demolition threat as the current owner of the house is adamant on building a commercial complex on the site, which is worth crores.