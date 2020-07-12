Morning digest: NIA detains key accused Swapna Suresh in Kerala gold smuggling case; Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, and more

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is believed to have detained on Saturday two suspects in the case relating to the misuse of diplomatic channels to smuggle gold into the country through Kerala. Initial reports indicated that an NIA team from Hyderabad detained Swapna Suresh and her alleged accomplice Sandeep Nair, a car accessory shop owner, from a hotel near Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been admitted to hospital on Saturday evening. The 77-year-old actor announced on Twitter that his family and staff members too have been tested for COVID-19 but their results are awaited. "All [those who] have been in close proximity [with] me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he tweeted.

An Anti-Terrorism Squad team, led by former Mumbai Police “encounter specialist” inspector Daya Nayak, arrested Arvind, alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi, 46, and Sushilkumar, alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari, 30.

As Delhi became the latest State to cancel final year university examinations in defiance of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, both the Centre and the regulatory agency reiterated that guidelines were legally binding on the States and must be followed.

Lok Sabha members of the Congress party in a virtual meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday pitched for Rahul Gandhi to take over as “full time” Congress president once again.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday in the famed Padmanabha Swamy temple case, primarily who should play a dominant role in running the temple and managing its considerable assets — the State government or the erstwhile royal Travancore family.

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the President has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching 10 new products this year, including its first electric vehicle EQC. The new products will certainly help to create customer demand and the company expects customer sentiment to revive in the festive season, said managing director and CEO, Martin Schwenk

Having resigned as the chief selector of All India Chess Federation earlier this week, Ramesh took to twitter on Saturday and highlighted several issues hurting chess players and coaches.

In this interview with The Hindu’s National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar, former National Security Advisor and former ambassador to China, Shivshankar Menon, perhaps the country’s foremost authority on India-China ties, assesses the recent disengagement along the LAC.