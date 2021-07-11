Morning Digest | India closes its consulate in Kandahar as Taliban make inroads, 11 J&K govt. staff terminated for ‘anti-national’ activities, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

As the Taliban’s claims about taking Afghan territory grow, India has decided to temporarily close its consulate in Kandahar, sending a special Indian Air Force flight to evacuate about 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) back to Delhi, government sources confirmed to The Hindu.

Two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin — Syed Ahmed Shakeel and Shahid Yusuf — were among 11 J&K government employees whose services were terminated on Saturday for “anti-national activities”, an official source said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on July 10, reviewed the steps taken by State governments for checking the spread of COVID-19 in hill stations and other tourist destinations.

The second wave of COVID-19 and a steep decline in new investment projects from government agencies dented fresh investment plans in the economy by 18% in the first quarter of 2021-22, compared to the previous quarter.

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.

World number one Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title for 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final.

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry earlier this week asked the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to ensure that caregivers of persons with disabilities (PwD) are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same centre as the PwD on priority basis.

With Basil joining the govt. as Finance Minister, the Sri Lankan Cabinet has five Rajapaksas, four brothers and one from the next generation.

The buzz surrounding Kamal Haasan’s upcoming project, Vikram, is getting bigger by the day. The makers released the first look of the project today; it showcases Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

Sirisha Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, is set to become the third Indian-origin woman to head to space when she flies as part of Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight test on Sunday.

Santiniketan, whose economy largely depends on the Visva-Bharati University, is witnessing, according to teachers, a “human crisis”, with the university yet to pay its staff for the month of June.