Morning Digest: India, China for timely troop pullback; Commercial vaccine will take at least 12 months, say officials, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
LAC standoff | India, China for timely troop pullback
India and China on Friday agreed to push for a “timely” and “complete” disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to hold another round of military-level talks, set for next week, to address persisting border tensions.
Vikas Dubey and a raid that left a bloody trail
Twenty-four hours after his arrest near a temple in Ujjain, Vikas Dubey met an abrupt and dramatic end on Friday at about 6:45 a.m. Dubey, the history-sheeter accused of shooting dead eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last week, had attempted to escape after the car transporting him back to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh overturned, the police said.
Coronavirus | Commercial vaccine will take at least 12 months, say officials
A novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will take at least 12 months to be commercially available and a realistic deadline for it would be some time next year, a group of government officials informed the Parliamentary Panel on Science and Technology headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a meeting held in the Parliament House complex on Friday
States request cancellation of trains, stoppages
The Indian Railways on Friday said it had not been able to announce more special passenger trains as the national transporter is already receiving requests from various State governments to either cancel existing trains or to reduce their frequency in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
LAC standoff | First phase of disengagement completed, say sources
Chinese troops have fully moved back from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5 at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh while they continue to occupy the ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. They have thinned down but not pulled back from ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. The disengagement from Patrolling Point 17A is fully complete, another source said.
14% excess rains all India so far this monsoon
Monsoon rainfall since June has been 14% more than what is normal for until this time of the year. So far, India has received 28.7 cm rainfall as opposed to the typical 25.2 cm.
Coronavirus | Expert View: Can telemedicine step up during COVID-19 times?
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in India, one of the major problems faced by the general public is how to consult their doctors, what with an increasing number of healthcare professionals also contracting the virus.
After camel back, drones used for cross-border smuggling
Not long ago, Pakistan-based criminal syndicates and terror outfits smuggled drugs, weapons and other illegal goods on camel back across the vast Thar desert in Rajasthan and through well-trained foot couriers. Now, they are taking to drones.
Turkey’s president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque
Ankara The President of Turkey on Friday formally converted Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a High Court annulled a 1934 decision that had made the religious landmark a museum.
Singapore’s ruling PAP wins general election
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has returned to power, winning 83 of the 93 seats contested in Friday’s General Election, even as the Opposition registered minor gains.
West Indies lead England by 114 runs on 1st innings on Day 3
Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies’ first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday.
