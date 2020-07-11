Morning Digest: India, China for timely troop pullback; Commercial vaccine will take at least 12 months, say officials, and more

India and China on Friday agreed to push for a “timely” and “complete” disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to hold another round of military-level talks, set for next week, to address persisting border tensions.

Twenty-four hours after his arrest near a temple in Ujjain, Vikas Dubey met an abrupt and dramatic end on Friday at about 6:45 a.m. Dubey, the history-sheeter accused of shooting dead eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last week, had attempted to escape after the car transporting him back to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh overturned, the police said.

A novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will take at least 12 months to be commercially available and a realistic deadline for it would be some time next year, a group of government officials informed the Parliamentary Panel on Science and Technology headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a meeting held in the Parliament House complex on Friday

The Indian Railways on Friday said it had not been able to announce more special passenger trains as the national transporter is already receiving requests from various State governments to either cancel existing trains or to reduce their frequency in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Chinese troops have fully moved back from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5 at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh while they continue to occupy the ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. They have thinned down but not pulled back from ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. The disengagement from Patrolling Point 17A is fully complete, another source said.

Monsoon rainfall since June has been 14% more than what is normal for until this time of the year. So far, India has received 28.7 cm rainfall as opposed to the typical 25.2 cm.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in India, one of the major problems faced by the general public is how to consult their doctors, what with an increasing number of healthcare professionals also contracting the virus.

Not long ago, Pakistan-based criminal syndicates and terror outfits smuggled drugs, weapons and other illegal goods on camel back across the vast Thar desert in Rajasthan and through well-trained foot couriers. Now, they are taking to drones.

Ankara The President of Turkey on Friday formally converted Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a High Court annulled a 1934 decision that had made the religious landmark a museum.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has returned to power, winning 83 of the 93 seats contested in Friday’s General Election, even as the Opposition registered minor gains.

Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies’ first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday.