Morning Digest: Nepal blacks out Indian news channels, India ‘watching’ WHO alert on airborne spread of virus, and more

10 July 2020 07:55 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Continuing to rule out community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said it is “closely watching the dynamic evolution of the virus situation in India, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) now indicating that the virus may be airborne”.

Nepal will not allow foreign TV channels that indulge in the character assassination of its leaders and will seek legal remedies against such news outlets, a senior Minister of the government of Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli said on Thursday evening.

Indian and Chinese diplomats and defence officials are expected to meet for the next round of talks about the LAC standoff and disengagement process on Friday, in the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC), sources confirmed.

Hours after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, his wife, son and a servant too were apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh STF here on Thursday evening.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given the go ahead to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case.

Amidst the clamour to ban China made goods, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs has sent out a reminder to all e-commerce portals to ensure that the “country of origin” of the products being sold by them should be mentioned as part of mandatory declarations.

The Yale School of Public Health has agreed to investigate a controversial study which could result in “abuse of sex workers’ rights in India”. The move follows an outcry from sex workers’ collectives, activists, lawyers and decision makers who demanded complete retraction of the study.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is to begin a new survey to estimate the true prevalence of coronavirus infection, senior officials in the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder returned Test-best figures of 6-42 as England slumped to 204 all out on the second day of the series opener at Southampton on Thursday.

Manchester United kept up their impressive chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday. The victory means United, who are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team since the formation of the Premier League to win four consecutive matches by a margin of three or more goals.