Morning Digest | BJP does not work for the CM’s post, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis; Single-use plastic banned from today, and more

Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis his deputy

In what could be termed one of the biggest political surprises in the history of Maharashtra politics, the BJP on Thursday announced that it will support rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the new Chief Minister, who took oath in a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening, officiated by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who all believed was set to become Chief Minister for the third time, joined him as Deputy Chief Minister.

Nationwide ban on single-use plastic kicks in from Friday

As the ban on certain single-use plastic items kicks in from Friday, State governments will initiate an enforcement campaign and close down units engaging in production, distribution, stocking and sale of such items, Union Environment ministry officials said.

Modified PSLV places three foreign satellites in orbit

On a hot summer evening accentuated by clear blue skies, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) workhorse launch vehicle on its 55th mission, the PSLV-C53, rose into the sky, painting it with a pencil-shaped plume of smoke before it curved away and injected three Singaporean satellites into their intended orbits in the second dedicated mission for the commercial arm of ISRO, New Space India Limited (NSIL).

NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to visit Puducherry on Saturday

The Presidential nominee of the National Democratic Alliance, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Puducherry on Saturday to seek support from the Union Territory for her candidature, and is likely to start her campaign on Friday from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, sources said on Thursday.

Sanjay Raut to go to Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai on Friday

This is in response to the summons issued to him by the agency in a money laundering case.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves Delhi HC against police remand

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair challenging his police remand in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived Thursday in Hong Kong to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the British handover of a city where his rule has transformed from a global hub known for its political freedoms to one that is much more tightly controlled by the Communist Party.

Israel’s parliament dissolves, sets 5th election in 4 years

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday.

Bumrah’s India ready to face England 2.0

Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Birmingham on Friday.

Indian women aiming for improved show against Sri Lanka

Starting a new era in 50-over cricket without the peerless Mithali Raj, the newly-appointed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will seek an improved performance across departments from his players as Indian women eye a winning start against hosts, Sri Lanka, in a three-match series, starting Friday.