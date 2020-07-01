Morning Digest: Sharp fall in reporting of non-COVID-19 diseases; TikTok, other apps will get chance to send in their clarifications, and more

The ongoing pandemic has led to India’s disease surveillance system recording unusually fewer instances of diseases other than COVID-19, according to info. on weekly outbreaks available on the website of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), a Health Ministry body.

Experts have said the move to ban the apps, which together are estimated to have over 500 million monthly active users in the country, may have a significant impact on the Chinese firms.

By erecting tents and other structures on Indian territory between Finger 4 and Finger 8, China’s PLA has changed rules of agreements, says Colonel S. Dinny (retd.), who commanded an infantry battalion at Pangong Tso until 2017.

One in three girls missing globally due to sex selection, both pre- and post-natal, is from India — 46 million out of the total 142 million, according to the UNFPA’s State of the World Population 2020 report released on Tuesday.

To ensure that the inquiry into the case was not scuttled, a Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi ordered that the probe be immediately handed over to the CB-CID till such time as the CBI takes charge of the investigation.

“In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries — Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Under the fresh guidelines, lockdown has to be strictly implemented in containment zones where “only essential activities are to be allowed.” However, movement of goods and vehicles outside a containment zone will not require any e-pass.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for sanctions and other steps against China, saying the “brutal” law would ”frighten, intimidate and suppress” those peacefully seeking freedom.

The 27-member bloc gave majority approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders, the Council of the EU, which represents EU governments, said in a statement.

Unless Americans wear masks and recommit to social distancing, the daily increase in new cases nationwide, currently around 40,000, could reach 100,000, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. Senate committee.

The draw meant the Catalans stayed second in the standings on 70 points and leaders Real Madrid, who have 71, will go four points clear at the top with five games left if they beat Getafe at home on Thursday.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring early in the first half and Fernandes doubled the lead before the interval. Fernandes netted again after half-time with a fine volley as United climbed above Wolves on goal difference to take fifth place in the Premier League.