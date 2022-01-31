Morning Digest | Budget session of Parliament begins today; ECI to review ban on physical rallies today, and more

31 January 2022 08:14 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Budget session of Parliament, that begins on Monday, is expected to start on a stormy note as the Opposition is all set to corner the Narendra Modi government over the latest revelations regarding the Pegasus spyware.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the 1962 India-China war which falls in October this year, official Chinese military researchers have compiled a new history of the war reassessing its significance and legacy, bringing the spotlight back to the war amid the current tensions in relations.

Israel and India have a “gehri dosti” (deep friendship), Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said and thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his “deep commitment” to the “strong and robust friendship”.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-going States and decide on whether to continue the ban on physical rallies.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai is heading a campaign alleging that a Class XII girl student of a Christian missionary-run school in Thanjavur district died by suicide recently “following attempted religious conversion”. The police have denied the charge. In an interview, he asserts that the direction of police investigtion is flawed. Excerpts:

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, Indian industry has urged the government to offer incentives for creating jobs, including special sops under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes already announced.

Nearly seven years after starting to deploy a part of its corpus in the stock market through professional fund managers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now decided to appoint an independent auditor to keep an eye on their investment transactions and report any deviations.

While Philippines signed a $375 million deal for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles last week to be operated by the Philippines Marines, there is another long pending deal under discussion for BrahMos missiles for the Philippines Army, which could see progress in the near future, according to defence and diplomatic sources.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in West U.P. have begun reaching out to the electorate, they are feeling the impact of farmers’ agitation on the election. Over a dozen incidents of contestants being shown black flags or not being allowed to enter a village have been reported in the region.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two constituencies in the Assembly election, according to the Congress.

On a day the nation observed Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, the Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday paid tribute to his assassin Nathuram Godse and a co-accused in the Gandhi murder trial, Narayan Apte, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior by observing “Godse-Apte Smriti Diwas”.

The right-wing organisation also bestowed “Godse-Apte Bharat Ratna” in Gwalior upon jailed religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested in December last year for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Mahatma..

Supreme Court judges seem to have a mixed view about what is said on social media. They have often faulted social media of being a pliant tool at the hands of forces who want to “villainise” judges, launch personal attacks and troll them for their work. There are some who believe that an attack on judges is an attack on the institution itself. The government has rushed to support the court.

More than a dozen defectors from the Congress and other political parties have been accommodated in the list of 60 candidates announced by the BJP on Sunday for the Manipur Assembly elections.

North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its record-breaking seventh launch this month as Seoul warned nuclear and long-range tests could be next.

Blinding snow whipped up by powerful winds pummeled the eastern United States on Saturday, as one of the strongest winter storms in years triggered transport chaos and power outages across a region of some 70 million people.

Newly crowned Australian Open women's singles champion Ash Barty has maintained her more than two-year grip on the number one ranking after winning her third major title with a straight sets victory over Danielle Collins on January 29.