Morning Digest | Fresh support pours in for protesting farmers; India tightens oversight on funds received by NGOs, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

In a renewed push to the farmers agitation against the three contentious farm laws after the unions appeared to be on the back foot following the Republic Day violence and police action, support poured in from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

India on Friday assured Israel of safety of its missions and diplomats after a low intensity device exploded near the country's Embassy on the high-security APJ Abdul Kalam Road. A police officer on the spot said the explosive was planted in a used soft drink can and wrapped in polythene and ruled out any terror angle as of now.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has laid down a charter for banks which says that “donations received in Indian rupees” by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations from “any foreign source even if that source is located in India at the time of such donation” should be treated as “foreign contribution”.

Two militants surrendered and an injured militant was shifted to a hospital on Saturday morning at an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama, where an operation of the security forces was launched on Friday evening.

The Centre must increase the prices which 80 crore poor people pay for subsidised rice and wheat at ration shops to trim the ‘bulging’ food subsidy bill, the Economic Survey recommended on Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting on Friday, the opening day of the Budget session, at which Opposition leaders demanded a debate on the farm laws on the floor of the House.

American company Novavax, whose COVID-19 vaccine is set to be made in large numbers by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has reported that its vaccine has proved to have 89% efficacy in preventing the infection in some trial volunteers in the United Kingdom.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that what was being done to farmers was absolutely criminal. At a press conference in Delhi, he exhorted the farmer not to cede even ‘an inch” of space since it was a question of their future and dignity.

Noting that it was duty bound to monitor the rights of the citizens under threat on account of their sexual orientation, the Allahabad High Court has directed police protection for a same-sex woman couple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Output from India’s eight core sectors contracted 1.3% in December 2020, with electricity and coal the only two sectors recording positive growth. This is the third month in a row that core sectors’ output declined, with revised estimates for September 2020 suggesting that output had grown by 0.6% in the month compared to provisional estimates of a 0.8% contraction in the month. September’s marginal uptick was preceded by six successive months of contraction in the core sectors.

Experts from the World Health Organization visited a Wuhan hospital on Friday as the fieldwork began in a closely watched coronavirus origins probe that will take in a food market presumed to be “ground zero” of the pandemic.