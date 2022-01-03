Morning Digest | COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group from today; Biden tells Ukraine that U.S. will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades, and more

03 January 2022 07:45 IST

Ahead of the expanded vaccination drive for 15-18-year-olds that commences on Monday, nearly 600,000 adolescents have registered for their Covaxin shots according to data on the CoWIN platform. India’s estimated population in the 14-17 category is around three crore. The expansion comes even as India’s daily caseload increased to 27,553 and the total number of Omicron cases surged to 1,525.

The exchange of sweets at 10 posts along the India-China border on New Year’s Day and recent talks between the two sides have indicated that New Delhi and Beijing are seeking greater stability in relations and haven’t given up hopes of a breakthrough, despite the massive 1,00,000-strong troops still amassed on both sides after nearly 20 months of a stand-off and a continuing stalemate in disengagement.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement. The call came days after Mr. Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions on Russia's border with Ukraine, where Russia has massed some 100,000 troops.

The Delhi Assembly will convene a two-day session starting Monday. Two Bills related to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and another Bill related to specialised schools are on the agenda, said sources. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Opposition will seek answers from the government during the session.

The Rajasthan Government on Sunday capped the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and ordered closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.

BJP leaders will interact with the people from Monday seeking their suggestions to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh BJP's co-media in-charge Abhay Singh said the party's public representatives, including the MPs and MLAs, are already taking suggestions of the public for preparing the 'sankalp patra'.

The Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to farmers for promising that their incomes would be doubled by 2022. On a day when Mr. Modi visited Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to attack the Prime Minister.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule.

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced closure of all academic institutions and imposed restrictions on local train and metro services in the wake of a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. It said all State government and private establishments should work with 50% of employees at a time and encourage work from home.

Richard Leakey, a Kenyan conservationist and paleoanthropologist who spearheaded campaigns against the ivory trade to save the dwindling African elephant population, has died, the Kenyan presidency said on Sunday. He was 77.

Punjab is the State with the highest percentage of Scheduled Caste population in India at nearly 32%, yet the community has not seen the emergence of strong leaders across key political parties. Sharp caste divisions within the SCs, landlessness, and indifference in political parties are among the key deterrents to their rise. Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, the Congress party’s electoral strike in appointing an SC Chief Minister with Chanranjit Singh Channi brought the community back into focus in Punjab’s political arena.

Hours after India announced vaccine and wheat delivery for Afghanistan, the Taliban reiterated that it will provide protection to diplomats from countries that wish to re-open closed embassies in Kabul. The assurance, however, will be tested against the current ground situation in Kabul and in other major cities of Afghanistan that India is tracking closely. “We are committed to provide security for all embassies and their diplomats to function normally if they return to Kabul,” said Suhail Shaheen, Taliban’s “Permanent Representative Designate” to the United Nations.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha is going to launch the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group on Monday from a government school in Jammu, an official said.

The Wanderers is shaped like a bullring. The cricketers have to walk down a lengthy covered staircase to reach the ground. And, in the arena, the contests are fierce. The pacemen will come charging at you on a conducive pitch and the ball will fly around. In several respects, the Wanderers is the soul, the essence of South African cricket. It is here that India, already 1-0 up, will strive to conquer the Final Frontier — a maiden Test series triumph in South Africa — when the second of the three Freedom Tests gets underway on Monday.