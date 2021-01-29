Morning Digest | FIR against Tharoor, senior journalists for ‘inciting violence’ on R-Day, Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today, and more

29 January 2021 08:01 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

After two months of protests without any significant pushback, the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi is now seeing concerted pressure and intimidation from police, as well as local villagers and administrations, to force them to vacate multiple dharna locations.

Parliament’s Budget session kicks off today, beginning with the tabling of the Economic Survey for this year. The Union Budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said will be ‘one like never before’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be presented on Monday.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police lodged an FIR on Thursday against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Anant Nath, Paresh Nath, and Vinod K. Jose for inciting violence on January 26 through their social media posts.

In a strongly worded statement, Tony Blinken urges Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of The Wall Street Journal journalist are brought to justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that more ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to help speed up the world’s vaccination efforts, and India’s economy would help global growth recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari has said a subversion of core values is underway and the word secularism has “almost disappeared” from the government’s official vocabulary.

Seventy one years ago, the Supreme Court of India took its seat for the first time under a new Constitution in the Court Chamber in Parliament House on January 28. Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde remembered the occasion of the inaugural sitting of the court with Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as soon as his Bench assembled on Thursday.

To strengthen the security network in the border and coastal areas, the participation of National Cadet Corps (NCC) is being boosted and the government has made efforts to see that the role of NCC is further expanded, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Sri Lanka on Thursday received 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine gifted by India, the country’s first consignment as the island nation prepares to begin its roll-out.

In response to a question on whether India, Germany and Japan should become permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), U.S. President Joe Biden’s pick for U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that discussions on the subject were underway. She noted that there were arguments for and opinions against these countries becoming permanent members.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at a city hospital on Thursday after a similar procedure on January 2. “The procedure was uneventful. Mr. Ganguly is stable an under close observation,” a statement issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals said.