Morning Digest | Blame game over Republic Day violence; Centre allows cinemas to seat more people, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

In the aftermath of violence across the city on Republic Day during the farmers’ “tractor parade”, the Delhi Police have named all farmer leaders in FIRs registered at various police stations on January 27, 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress of “continuously instigating agitating farmers” which led to the violence during the tractor rally taken out by farmers groups on Republic Day on Tuesday

While the majority of the protesting farmers admitted that the violence shouldn’t have occurred, they believed a host of reasons led to how the events unfolded including blaming the government sending it’s ‘elements’ to infiltrate the protest and further inciting the already angry and frustrated youth of the movement. Lack of communication was another reason, they said.

he Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on January 27 extending the COVID-19 “guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution” till February 28. The guidelines permit the opening of cinema halls and theatres at a higher capacity than the 50% seating strength allowed till now. Swimming pools have also been permitted to open for all.

harat Biotech’s Covaxin has been found to neutralise the U.K. variant with “similar efficiency” as the strain used for making the vaccine and hence “dispels the uncertainty of possible neutralisation escape” following vaccination, say results posted on the bioRxiv preprint server. Preprints are yet to be peer-reviewed and published in medical journals. The work was carried out by researchers from ICMR and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad.

China on Wednesday called on India “to immediately correct its discriminatory measures” over the decision to extend a ban on 59 Chinese apps. The Indian government recently sent notices to Chinese firms, informing them that the ban, announced in June, will continue.

China’s government said this week there was “no place for malign competition” on the issue of supplying vaccines. The media it controls in China have, however, adopted a different line, from accusing India of “interference” in preventing Chinese vaccines being used in South Asia, to questioning the efficacy of Indian and Western vaccines.

The new U.S. administration sees India’s importance in the Indo-Pacific region and is keen on strengthening partnership. This was conveyed in an introductory telephone call to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the new U.S. Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin (retd.)

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at the Pandit Pant Marg on Wednesday, after being shifted by the Central Public Works Department from the Parliament complex to make way for the construction of the new Parliament.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the government about the delay in clearing Collegium recommendations for judicial appointments to various High Courts.The Bench noted how recommendations from the High Courts of Bombay and Allahabad date back to May or June last year. It said 189 proposals for judicial appointments were still pending.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin on Wednesday warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election, suggesting the January 6 riot at the Capitol may embolden extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday to leave Manchester City alone at the top of the table.