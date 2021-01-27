Morning Digest | Centre inclined to continue talks with farm leaders; Sasikala to be released from Bengaluru prison today

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Fortyone security personnel sustained injuries when they jumped from a height of 20 feet into a drain to save their lives when violence broke out in the Red Fort premises on Tuesday, said the Delhi police. A senior police officer said adequate number of security personnel were deployed to prevent the protesters from entering the Red Fort but they were outnumbered by the protesters.

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala will be officially released from the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara on Wednesday, where she served a jail term in corruption case. Ms. Sasikala’s counsel, advocate N. Raja Senthoor Pandian, visited the prison office and submitted the requisition to complete required formalities.

The Centre is inclined to continue talks with agitating farmer leaders despite the violence and chaos in the capital on Republic Day, a top government source said. “We are, of course, waiting and watching how events will play out,” the source said, stressing that the government had been flexible in holding a dialogue with farm leaders.

As farmers’ protest turned violent in parts of Delhi on Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued orders to temporarily suspend Internet in some areas under a rarely used provision of a British era Act. The order had been issued only twice- in Delhi on December 19 and 20, 2019, at the height of the CAA (Citizenship [Amendment] Act/National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

The Supreme Court has decided to examine a petition seeking the framing of guidelines outlining the broad regulatory paradigm within which the right to free speech of broadcasters and electronic media can be judicially regulated.

There are different interpretations of the chaotic events that unfolded in parts of Delhi on Republic Day. Some observers said the young farmers lost their way on the Delhi-Meerut expressway in the absence of any barricades, others said the idea of going to the Red Fort has been brewing for some time among the younger protesters. Others also point out that a section of farmers, tired and restless of waiting at the border for more than 60 days now, wanted to make a larger point which the leadership failed to take into account.

A Mumbai University law student on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde to take suo motu cognisance of certain persons flying a flag of a particular community at the Red Fort amid a rally organised by farmers on the Republic Day.

The U.S. Senate voted 55-45 on Tuesday to block a Republican effort to upend plans for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge that he incited the deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

A month after it won an international tribunal award of $1.2 billion in damages against India in the retrospective taxation case, U.K.-based Cairn Energy Plc has threatened that it may be forced to begin attaching Indian assets including bank accounts in different world capitals, unless the government resolves the issue.

Cricket Australia (CA) has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it has been unable to identify spectators who racially abused Indian players during the Sydney Test and the six who were ejected from the stands were not the real culprits, a media report stated on Tuesday.