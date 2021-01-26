Morning Digest | Police close bridge over Yamuna ahead of farmers parade; S.P. Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe awarded Padma Vibhushan, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Police close bridge over Yamuna ahead of farmers parade

Delhi Police closed the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna on Monday night after tractors tried to enter the capital from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Farmers on hundreds of tractors from Baghpat were “threatening” to enter Delhi at the Loni border, a senior official said.

S.P. Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe awarded Padma Vibhushan

Late singer and music composer S.P. Balasubramaniam, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan have been conferred India’s second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

Coronavirus | Plan to accelerate vaccine drive

The Central government is all set to accelerate the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive by roping in additional vaccination sites and allowing walk-in vaccinations for those from the same group who have been registered in the CoWIN system.

After 16 hours of Commanders’ talks, India, China agree to continue dialogue

At the 9th round of Corps Commanders talks on Sunday that went on for 16 hours, India and China had a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and both sides agreed to hold the 10th round at an early date to “jointly” advance de-escalation.

Govt. committed to farmers’ welfare, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, President Kovind mentioned that the ‘path of reforms give rise to initial misapprehensions’ but the government is committed to welfare of the farmers.

Apni Party head meets PM, demands restoration of statehood

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on January 25 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and placed a number of demands, including the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory (U.T.) of J&K, before him.

‘Green’ tax mooted for personal vehicles older than 15 years

Owners of old vehicles will have to pay the government a ‘green’ tax as a penalty for polluting the environment, which will be much steeper if you reside in one of the more polluted cities in India. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved a proposal to levy a ‘green tax’ on old vehicles.

Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Monday reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military. The new order, which Mr. Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, overturns a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office.

Italian Prime Minister to offer resignation as government wobbles

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte will formally tell his wobbly coalition government on Tuesday that he intends to offer his resignation, his office said Monday. Mr. Conte survived two confidence votes in Parliament last week but crucially lost his absolute majority in the Senate with the defection of an ally.

ISL | Goncalves hands CFC a point

An Esmael Goncalves penalty earned Chennaiyin FC (CFC) a crucial point in a 1-1 draw against Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.