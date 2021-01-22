Morning digest: Unions reject Centre’s proposal to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years, India to clear vaccine exports to Brazil on Friday, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The decision was taken after a tumultuous five hour meeting of the full general body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front representing about 500 protesting groups

The Biden presidency began with a flurry of activity, with the new President signing 17 executive orders, memos and directives on his first (half) day in office, including on climate change, the pandemic, immigration and equality.

Coronavirus | India to clear vaccine exports to Brazil on Friday

Brazil is set to receive the go-ahead from the government on Friday to collect two million doses of Serum Institute’s (SII) Covishield vaccine, two weeks after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “urgent” clearance, sources confirmed to The Hindu.

West Bengal is tipped to be the most fiercely contested Assembly election in the current set of States - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry - that will go to the polls early this year, and Nandigram is emerging as the set piece that will define that contest.

The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala, who was hospitalised on Wednesday evening owing to fever, breathlessness and cough, tested positive for COVID-19 late on Thursday night. Doctors said her condition is stable as of now.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane on Thursday said that considering the quick pace of defence modernisation being undertaken by the adversaries, the country was lagging behind slightly. Continued heavy dependence of the armed forces on imports needed to be addressed through indigenous capability development. However, one cannot afford to have “operational voids when the enemy is at the gates”, he noted.

Officials of Facebook, Twitter depose before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor.

Inaction will exacerbate disparities for the next generation, it says.

Kashmir Valley-based stakeholders met a visiting 31-member parliamentary delegation on Thursday and pressed for improving the Valley’s road connectivity and demanded an economic package for the tourism sector.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Private Limited to respond to a plea that the web series Mirzapur had “completely tarnished” the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a “city of goons”.

India's GDP is within the striking distance of attaining positive growth, the Reserve Bank said observing that the letter "V" in the V-shaped recovery stands for vaccine. "What will 2021 look like? The shape of the recovery will be V-shaped after all and the 'V' stands for vaccine," said an article on the 'state of economy' in the RBI's January Bulletin.