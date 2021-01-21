Morning digest: U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders against key Trump policies, Centre offers to put off farm laws for 18 months, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

President Joe Biden is moving swiftly to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Farm union leaders will consider a proposal from the Central government to suspend the implementation of three contentious farm laws for the next one and a half years while a committee is formed to look into their demands.

Prime Minister also congratulated Kamala Harris on being sworn in as the US Vice President and said he looked forward to interacting with her to make India-US relations more robust.

Andhra Pradesh records the maximum number at 22,548 while Himachal pools only 45

As the countdown for the inauguration ceremony began in Washington D.C., celebrations broke out in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of new U.S.Vice-President Kamala Harris in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

As nominees begin confirmation process, pointers to Biden policies on India China, Russia, emerge

Beijing says Pompeo, others interfered in China’s internal affairs and undermined its interests.

Co-founder of Signal Foundation says its non-profit status protects it from ‘outside interests demanding rapid returns’ and it is ramping up infrastructure.

Pompeo terms repression of Uighurs crimes against humanity; Beijing calls him ‘doomsday clown’

An 80-year-old man died after allegedly being neglected by his son at Asambani near Mundakayam in Kerala. The deceased was identified as Podiyan.

Sundaram Finance Ltd has made top level changes as the current managing director T.T. Srinivasaraghavan will be retiring on March 31, 2020.