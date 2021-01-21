Morning digest: U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders against key Trump policies, Centre offers to put off farm laws for 18 months, and more

On Day One, Joe Biden targets Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
President Joe Biden is moving swiftly to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States
In a thaw, Centre offers to put off farm laws for 18 months
Farm union leaders will consider a proposal from the Central government to suspend the implementation of three contentious farm laws for the next one and a half years while a committee is formed to look into their demands.
Modi greets Biden, says committed to working with him to take Indo-US ties to greater heights
Prime Minister also congratulated Kamala Harris on being sworn in as the US Vice President and said he looked forward to interacting with her to make India-US relations more robust.
Coronavirus | 1,12,007 people vaccinated on January 20 taking the count to 7,86,000
Andhra Pradesh records the maximum number at 22,548 while Himachal pools only 45
Sweets, prayers and souvenirs in Kamala Harris’s ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
As the countdown for the inauguration ceremony began in Washington D.C., celebrations broke out in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of new U.S.Vice-President Kamala Harris in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
India is a bipartisan success story: Secretary of State-designate Blinken, signals continuity in ties
As nominees begin confirmation process, pointers to Biden policies on India China, Russia, emerge
China sanctions 28 Trump administration officials
Beijing says Pompeo, others interfered in China’s internal affairs and undermined its interests.
Building an app for India means building one for the world, says Signal’s Brian Acton
Co-founder of Signal Foundation says its non-profit status protects it from ‘outside interests demanding rapid returns’ and it is ramping up infrastructure.
U.S., China clash over ‘genocide’ claims in Xinjiang
Pompeo terms repression of Uighurs crimes against humanity; Beijing calls him ‘doomsday clown’
‘Neglected’ elderly man dies in Kerala
An 80-year-old man died after allegedly being neglected by his son at Asambani near Mundakayam in Kerala. The deceased was identified as Podiyan.
Sundaram Finance names Rajiv Lochan as MD
Sundaram Finance Ltd has made top level changes as the current managing director T.T. Srinivasaraghavan will be retiring on March 31, 2020.