Morning digest: India to fly out coronavirus vaccine to neighbours from today; SC panel to meet State govts, farm unions from Jan 21, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
India begins massive push for neighbourhood vaccine, lakhs to be shipped out on Wednesday
India will begin to ship out lakhs of doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries beginning Wednesday, with the first batches expected to reach Bhutan and the Maldives among several countries by special planes as a grant or gift.
Farmers protest | SC panel to meet State govts, farm unions from Jan 21
The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farmers’ issues has decided to meet with State governments and State Agricultural Marketing Boards along with farm unions and cooperatives to seek their views on the farm reform laws, starting January 21.
V. Shanta (1927-2021) - The Hindu indepth coverage on the cancer care pioneer
Dr. V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar died on January 19, 2021. She was 93.
17-year-old sexually abused by over 40 men in Kerala
Kerala police arrest 33 accused, charge them under various Sections of the POCSO Act
One more FIR against Amazon Prime’s ‘Tandav’
The Gautam Buddha Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh has registered an FIR against the cast and crew of Amazon Prime’s Tandav for allegedly disturbing communal amity and peace.
BJP denounces “shoot the traitors slogan” in TMC Kolkata rally
Clashes erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, while slogans of “Bengal ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro….” (shoot the traitors of Bengal) were raised from a rally of the TMC in Kolkata.
Analysis | An inauguration modified by security and public health threats
he pandemic and security threats from Trump supporters in the aftermath of his U.S. President Donald Trump’s challenges to the results have compelled the Biden-Harris team to have an Inauguration that will not be accessible to the masses as is usually the case
Political row over Centre’s decision to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas
Trinamool Congress and the All India Forward Bloc demand that the day be observed as ‘Desh Prem Diwas’.
Indian military personnel for Moscow soon for S-400 training
India prepares to receive first batch of the long-range air defence system by year-end
Kohli, Ishant and Hardik back for England Tests
Captain Virat Kohli, speedster Ishant Sharma, middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya and left-arm spinner Axar Patel have been recalled to India’s squad for the first two Tests against England, starting in Chennai on February 5.