Morning digest: India to fly out coronavirus vaccine to neighbours from today; SC panel to meet State govts, farm unions from Jan 21, and more

India will begin to ship out lakhs of doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries beginning Wednesday, with the first batches expected to reach Bhutan and the Maldives among several countries by special planes as a grant or gift.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farmers’ issues has decided to meet with State governments and State Agricultural Marketing Boards along with farm unions and cooperatives to seek their views on the farm reform laws, starting January 21.

Dr. V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar died on January 19, 2021. She was 93.

Kerala police arrest 33 accused, charge them under various Sections of the POCSO Act

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh has registered an FIR against the cast and crew of Amazon Prime’s Tandav for allegedly disturbing communal amity and peace.

Clashes erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, while slogans of “Bengal ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro….” (shoot the traitors of Bengal) were raised from a rally of the TMC in Kolkata.

he pandemic and security threats from Trump supporters in the aftermath of his U.S. President Donald Trump’s challenges to the results have compelled the Biden-Harris team to have an Inauguration that will not be accessible to the masses as is usually the case

Trinamool Congress and the All India Forward Bloc demand that the day be observed as ‘Desh Prem Diwas’.

India prepares to receive first batch of the long-range air defence system by year-end

Captain Virat Kohli, speedster Ishant Sharma, middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya and left-arm spinner Axar Patel have been recalled to India’s squad for the first two Tests against England, starting in Chennai on February 5.