Morning Digest: Covishield vaccine gets approval from DCGI’s expert panel, farmers to escalate protest on January 4 if deadlock continues, and more

An undated picture shows a vial of the University's COVID-19 candidate vaccine co-invented by the University of Oxford and Vaccitech in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. Photo: University of Oxford via AFP

02 January 2021 08:11 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The nod for Covishield came at the end of a marathon meeting of the SEC which began in the morning and went on till late in the evening. The SEC gives its recommendation to the DCGI which is the approving authority for drugs and vaccines.

After an internal meeting on January 1, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders threatened to shut down malls and petrol pumps in Haryana, hold a tractor march on the Kundli-Manesar highway, and march further towards Delhi on the highway from Jaipur unless their demands are met.

Twenty eight years after Sister Abhaya was found dead in a well in a convent in Kottayam, a Special CBI Court found Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy guilty of the murder.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress has overridden President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago. In an extraordinary New Year’s Day session, the Republican-controlled Senate easily turned aside the veto, dismissing Mr. Trump’s objections to the $740 billion bill and handing him a stinging rebuke just weeks before his term ends.

In a demarche sent to the Pakistan High Commission, the MEA said it expects their government to shared details of its investigation into the attack on the temple that was set on fire and demolished by a mob, allegedly instigated by a local cleric and activists of the Jamaat ulema e Islam (JuI-F).

Judge L.S. Chavan noted that Ms. Ranaut, who owns three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building, merged them into one. In doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into habitable area, the judge observed.

By a lopsided vote of 81-13, well more than the two-thirds of the 100-member chamber required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021.

With more than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the last four days, the health service said it was preparing for an anticipated rush of patients and needed more beds.

EU law had prevented member states from reducing the rate of value-added tax below 5%, meaning the period products were treated as luxury items and not essentials.

After regular captain Virat Kohli went on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide, Pujara was named Ajinkya Rahane's deputy for the second match. However, it is learnt that the management was always clear that once Rohit is fit and able to join the squad, he will be Rahane's deputy.

Anthony Martial’s header five minutes before the break was just reward for a bright start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, but they were pegged back by Bertrand Traore’s equaliser just before the hour mark.