Morning digest: Aware of Chinese construction on LAC, says MEA; U.S. and China spar over origins of coronavirus, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Aware of Chinese construction on LAC, says MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said it was aware of infrastructure construction by China in the past several years “along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)” and that India had also stepped up its construction, after a report by NDTV showed satellite images of a new Chinese settlement in Arunachal Pradesh.
U.S., China spar over the origins of the coronavirus
The U.S. and China on Monday sparred over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the latest in a growing list of tensions that have left relations strained as President Donald Trump leaves office.
1.48 lakh people get the shot on Monday; adverse events total 580
By Monday evening, 3,81,305 beneficiaries — 1,48,266 on the day — have been vaccinated for COVID-19 with 7,704 sessions held across the country. A cumulative 580 adverse events were reported, the Health Ministry said.
Inauguration rehearsal at U.S. Capitol evacuated after fire in homeless camp
The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down on Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment about a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns.
Broadcasters association demands Republic TV’s expulsion from industry body
The News Broadcasters Association on Monday said the WhatsApp messages between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Patho Dasgupta showed that the two were colluding to manipulate ratings.
Congress not a place to negotiate ambition: Salman Khursid
Former Union Law Minister Salman Khursid on Monday noted that the Congress party was not a place to ‘negotiate ambition’ but a platform for service and asserted that ‘democracy is more than elections’.
New monsoon models on the anvil this year
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) may introduce new monsoon models this year to better forecast changes in rainfall.
Odisha records 95% vaccination success
A day after the Odisha government resumed the COVID-19 vaccination, 95% of the registered frontline health workers turned up to receive the jab on Monday.
'Tandav' crew and cast issue apology
The cast and crew of Tandav, Amazon Prime Video’s web series have issued an apology. In a statement shared on Twitter by Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the series, they “unconditionally apologized” taking cognisance of the concerns expressed by people “if it has unintentionally hurt anyone’s sentiments”.
Govt. may raise import duties by 5-10%
India is considering raising import duties by 5%-10% on more than 50 items including smartphones, electronic components and appliances in the upcoming budget, three government sources privy to the discussions told Reuters on Monday.