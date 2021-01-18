Morning digest: States fall short in meeting COVID-19 vaccination targets, U.K. invites PM Modi for G-7 Summit, and more

18 January 2021 07:56 IST

With State governments reporting shortfalls in meeting their COVID-19 vaccination targets, the experience of the last couple of days has made one thing clear — uptake of the vaccines against COVID-19 in the first phase among healthcare and frontline workers is uneven.

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit that is scheduled to be held in June. Apart from India, Australia and South Korea are also invited to participate in the proceedings of the summit as “guest countries”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed the opposition by the Congress to the COVID-19 vaccine as “baseless and meaningless”. “The Congress leaders are opposing the vaccination efforts as they have nothing better to do. Their opposition is baseless and meaningless,” he said at the Jana Sevak rally in Belagavi to felicitate the BJP members who won the gram panchayat polls.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last week examined a functionary of Khalsa Aid, an international NGO, in connection with a recent case registered against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a foreign based group that advocates secessionist and pro-Khalistani activities in India.

Nearly 2,24,301 individuals have been vaccinated so far, with about 17,000 of them vaccinated on Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a briefing

A message from India to the Sri Lankan leadership on the controversial demolition of a memorial for war victims at the Jaffna University appears to have contributed to authorities’ decision to “rebuild” the structure on campus.

Cementing the electoral understanding for the Bengal Assembly polls, the leaders of the Left parties and the Congress on Sunday discussed the seat-sharing arrangement which they said would be finalised by the end of this month.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday urged his fans to contribute towards the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, after the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.

Taking cognizance of complaints that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in web series Tandav, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue, sources said.

Free vaccine and vaccine for all should be the policy of the Narendra Modi government, the Congress said on Sunday as the party asked it to spell out its distribution policy.

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his Wall of Sound method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.