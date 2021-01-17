Morning digest: No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation so far, says govt.; three days before Balakot, Arnab told ex-BARC chief ‘something big will happen’, and more

17 January 2021 07:58 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned around 40 persons to be examined as ‘witnesses’ in a fresh case registered against the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a foreign-based group that advocates secessionist and pro-Khalistani activities in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for establishing a unit of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district.Among government officials, the job of the police is the toughest. We need to change the way we look at the police. The police do not get a holiday even to celebrate festivals. They will be on the field to maintain law and order. Many have sacrificed their lives while on duty,” he said.

India and Nepal have weathered the last year of a strain in ties over the boundary issue, said visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, but stressed that the dispute over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyudhara areas should be resolved for the benefit of “future generations”. However, in a possible indicator that India is still displeased over the Nepal government’s decision to amend its map to include Indian territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have a meeting with Mr. Gyawali.

Three days before the Indian Air Force’s Balakot strike, Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami told his friend and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta ‘something big will happen’, indicating that he knew about the confidential military action, transcript of WhatsApp messages between the two, which is part of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police investigating the TRP tampering case reveals.

After a review of the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Health Ministry on Saturday evening said 1,65,714 people were vaccinated as per the provisional reports. It said 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the immunisation session sites. “No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far,’’ it said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs held on Saturday, said a “laundry list of diplomacy” would not work and that India needed strategy.

The international agency that has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic saw both recognition and criticism

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has decided to go ahead with the launch of its own party named Kerala Karshaka Vyapari Party. A decision on party structure, political alliance, and strategy for the Assembly elections will be taken at a State committee meeting of the KVVES in Ernakulam on Sunday.

On January 3, 2021 All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Furfura Sharif and met Abbas Siddique, the peerzada and secretary of Furfura Sharif at his office-cum-residence a few hundred metres away from the shrine.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to merge her Trinamool Congress with the Congress in the wake of defections from her party to the BJP.

Aus. vs. India | Australia ramp up the pressure as India 161-4 at lunch

Australia's pacemen raised the pressure to take two wickets and leave India 161 for four at lunch on day three of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Sunday. Josh Hazlewood had India number three Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 25 and Mitchell Starc had stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane edge to the slips for 37 on an overcast day at the Gabba.