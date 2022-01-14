Morning Digest | India, China agree for more LAC talks; Punjab CM Channi expresses regret over PM Modi’s security lapse, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India and China on Thursday agreed to “stay in close contact and maintain dialogue” to work out a “mutually acceptable resolution” of remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), although the latest round of talks between military commanders did not yield an immediate breakthrough.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, January 13, 2022 expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach incident in Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5.

The BJP on Thursday said consultations for candidates for 172 seats, covering the first three phases of the seven-phase polls in Uttar Pradesh were done with both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya likely to fight the polls

Several compartments of the Bikaner Guwahati Express derailed on Thursday evening between New Domohani and New Maynaguri stations in north Bengal.

Like every wave in the past, cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have initially spread only in the urban areas. However, many rural and semi-rural places recorded a sharp spike in infections in the past week.

We are “not averse” to demilitarisation of the Siachen glacier but the pre-condition is Pakistan has to accept the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), said Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane on Thursday raising a fresh debate over the world’s highest battlefield with experts saying it may not be ideal in the backdrop of the standoff in eastern ladakh and Chinese build up.

There is no Opposition party barring the Congress that has a presence across the country, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Thursday in an interview to The Hindu, arguing that the Congress alone can lead the Opposition space.

A senior security official in China who was previously purged and accused of challenging the Communist Party leadership under President Xi Jinping was on Thursday charged with “taking bribes” as well as the more unusual accusation of “illegal possessing of guns”.

Assembly elections are due in five States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Here we discuss the national implications of these Assembly elections.

Guests: Manish Tiwari, Director, Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics, New Delhi; Yamini Aiyar, Chief Executive, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi

Taking note of the delays in departmental inquiries in the absence of original documents that are in the CBI custody, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked the government agencies to get those papers, or their certified copies, from the CBI before issuing chargesheets to accused officials.

India on Thursday confirmed a $400 million currency swap with Sri Lanka while deferring another $500 million due for settlement to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), in a move aimed at helping the island nation witnessing an unprecedented economic crisis.

Investors in Devas Multimedia said on Thursday they had received a Paris court’s permission to attach as collateral an apartment of the Indian Deputy Chief of Mission in the French capital valued at €3.8 million, in connection with arbitration awards won by the telecommunications firm after India cancelled the Antrix deal.