Morning digest | India records 165% rise in COVID-19 infections compared with a week ago; eminent rocket scientist Somanath appointed ISRO Chairman, and more

India reports 2.41 lakh new cases, 372 deaths on January 12, 2022
India recorded 2,41,003 new COVID-19 cases on January 12, the highest single-day increase in the ongoing wave. The infections increased by more than 165% compared with the case count a week ago.
Eminent rocket scientist Somanath appointed ISRO Chairman
Eminent rocket scientist S. Somanath has been appointed as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Space Secretary.
BJP leaders in a huddle amid speculation on Ayodhya ticket
The under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya is all set to occupy the central place in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with speculation gaining ground that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest the polls from that seat.
Assam, Meghalaya to end border dispute by January 21
Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to seal the final agreement to end the dispute in six areas of the Assam-Meghalaya boundary ahead of Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood Day celebration on January 21.
BARC ratings for news channels to resume soon
Ratings by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for the news channels will resume, after the organisation revised its procedures and protocols.
Congress to blame for blockade of PM’s cavalcade in Punjab: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday charged the Congress with orchestrating the plot for the blockade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade in Punjab on January 5.
BJP rebel Maurya faces arrest in 2014 case
A day after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, rebel Other Backward Class (OBC) leader Swami Prasad Maurya was served an arrest warrant by a local court in Sultanpur for a 2004 speech in which he had allegedly asked Dalits and OBCs to not worship some Hindu gods.
COVID-19 cases rose by more than 50%: WHO
The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.
IPL | New franchises to submit pre-auction signings by January 22
The two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been asked to submit their pre-auction signings by Jan. 22.
Goa Assembly polls 2022 | Rumours of alliance in Goa untrue: AICC
Stating that the Trinamool Congress strategy and purpose in Goa were hard to understand, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said speculation about alliance between the Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool in the coastal State was ‘unfounded’.
Bumrah takes five wickets as India claim slight edge over SA
Jasprit Bumrah rediscovered his mojo, Keegan Petersen conjured an innings of sublime beauty and the South African seamers hit back hard on an engrossing second day at Newlands.
Cases booked against actor Siddharth
The Cyber Crime police of the Hyderabad city police on Wednesday filed cases against actor Siddharth for allegedly making derogatory comments against badminton champion Saina Nehwal.