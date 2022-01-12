Morning Digest | SC to hear plea on Haridwar hate speech today; PM Modi to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana is scheduled on Wednesday (January 12) to urgently hear a petition seeking the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharm Sansad.

The imposing glass facade buildings of the new Virudhunagar Government Medical College are ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai declined for the fourth consecutive day, with the city recording 11,647 infections on Tuesday. The positivity rate, which indicates the number of positive cases per 100 tests conducted, also reached a seven-day low of 18.7%.

The Congress on January 11 formally constituted the manifesto and campaign committees for the upcoming Assembly election in Punjab

The current surge in COVID-19 cases is driven mostly by the Omicron variant, said N.K. Arora, head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, COVID Working Group on Tuesday.

Even as the Congress party has promised to fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab under a ‘collective leadership’, the absence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former party State president Sunil Jakhar’s photographs at PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presser on Tuesday indicates fissures in the party remain.

India and South Korea on Tuesday held discussions on bilateral trade and agreed to fast track negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change in the government and the upcoming Assembly polls will bring that change, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that it will be contesting the State election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted a written apology after a video of him spitting on a woman’s head went viral last week.

Retail sales in December last year grew 7% over the pre-pandemic levels of the same period in 2019, but the pace dropped towards the last week of the month due to the third COVID wave, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said.

With two weeks to go for the Republic Day Parade on the Rajpath, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said last week’s rainfall had cost the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project a couple of days.

Transgender inmates will soon get a separate enclosure/ward in prisons to ensure their right to privacy and dignity. While providing exclusive space for transmen and transwomen in correctional facilities, prison officials will ensure that they are not completely isolated from others.

The uncertain status of top-ranked Novak Djokovic didn’t stop Australian Open organisers from listing him as the top seed for the Grand Slam tournament beginning next Monday at Melbourne Park.