Morning Digest | SC to take up plea on PM Modi’s security breach today; major metros see surge in COVID-19 cases, and more

10 January 2022 07:50 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise on Sunday, with 1,62,926 new infections, taking the total number of active patients in India to over 6.3 lakh. The steep rise in the past week was primarily due to the case surge in urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea on the recent breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not notify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 rules till Sunday, the third extended deadline after the Act was passed

Advertising

Advertising

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, January 22, 2022, police said.

With Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February 14, former Chief Minister and chief of nascent Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive interview to The Hindu dismissed any challenge from opponents.

Eschewing the recent bonhomie with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, the ruling Shiv Sena on Sunday lashed out at the TMC alleging that it was trying to split the Congress in poll-bound Goa by poaching its leaders.

In partial relief for India, a court in Canada has said that investors of Devas Multimedia can seize only 50% of Air India’s (AI) assets held by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo since the model code of conduct has come into force there, an official source said.

The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has registered yet another case against actor Dileep and five others based on a statement by director Balachandrakumar that the actor had threatened to endanger police officers who were probing the 2017 case of sexual assault on a woman actor, in which Dileep was arraigned as an accused.

A creeper that once gave a monk’s robe its saffron hue has made a Buddhist village in eastern Assam’s Charaideo district adopt a forest.

The unseeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat the top seeds, Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo 7-6(6), 6-1 in the doubles final of the $521,000 ATP tennis tournament here on Sunday.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested 25-year-old web designer Aumkareshwar Thakur from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for being the alleged developer of the abusive “Sulli Deals” app.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday he had tendered his resignation, in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing conservatives on their candidate for presidential elections in 2023.