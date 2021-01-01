Morning Digest: India close to approving COVID-19 vaccine; fiscal deficit shoots up to 135% of Budget target, and more

01 January 2021 07:55 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

“We will probably have a Happy New Year with something in hand,” he said while discussing the regulatory process as well as the participation by academicians, industry and infectious disease experts in working towards developing vaccine candidates.

Farmer leaders said action on the agreements would help to boost confidence for the talks ahead. However, they also emphasised that these are minor issues in comparison to the unresolved demands to repeal three contentious farm reform laws and provide a legal guarantee for MSP.

India’s fiscal deficit shot up to 135.1% of the Budget target of nearly ₹8 lakh crore for 2020-21, in the 8 months from April 2020 to November 2020, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday. The figure had stood at the end of November 2019 had stood at 114.8% a year earlierof 2019-20 BE.

Advertising

Advertising

From Sydney to Rome, firework displays, pyre burnings and live performances will be watched online or on television — if they have not been cancelled altogether.

The examination schedule has been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic to the 2020-21 academic calendar. Board examinations usually begin in March. However, schools shut in mid-March 2020, and most students are yet to return to full time classes.

From Sydney to Rome, firework displays, pyre burnings and live performances will be watched online or on television — if they have not been cancelled altogether.

Brexit has dominated British politics since the country’d narrow vote to leave the bloc in June 2016, opening deep political and social wounds which remain raw. But both sides are now keen to move on to a new future.

In his annual televised New Year’s address to the nation Macron noted solemnly: “This evening, for the first time ever, a country, the United Kingdom, will leave the European Union.”

In the broadcast message, Johnson spelt out grounds for hope in the coronavirus crisis now that vaccines are coming on stream, including one developed in Britain by Oxford University and Cambridge-based AstraZeneca.

Beneath stand-in captain’s Ajinkya Rahane’s harmless exterior lurks a ruthlessly attacking captain who does not miss a trick, with his aggressive bowling changes and field placements.

“Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression,” a family source told PTI.