Morning digest: India’s COVID-19 cases cross million mark; Half of the universities yet to inform UGC on final year exams, and more

The total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the one million mark, 175 days after the first case was registered on January 30 in Kerala. India now has the third highest number of confirmed cases, behind the U.S.’s close to 3.5 million and Brazil’s 1.97 million cases.

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot may have moved the Rajasthan High Court, but Congress president Sonia Gandhi has an open mind about accommodating him, a Congress leader told The Hindu on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the government had suspended his former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar from service pending a detailed inquiry.

The Government of India says it has not received any response from Iran since December 2019 on the future of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project that State-owned railway construction company IRCON was to have constructed and financed, and ONGC’s foreign arm OVL is also out of the Farzad-B gas field exploration project.

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of not allowing free and unimpeded consular access to death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Five more people lost their lives as the water level in the flood-affected districts of Assam remained more or less unchanged during the last 24 hours.

The EC said the option of postal ballots would be available to electors over 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, essential service workers and those infected with COVID-19 or suspected to be.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the constitutional validity of the Kerala Animals and Bird Sacrifices Prohibition Act of 1968 that prohibits sacrifice of animals and birds in temples to ‘please’ the deity.

Kerala crossed the 10,000 cases milestone in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a cumulative case burden of 10,275 on Thursday. The State reported 722 fresh cases, 501 of them from local transmission, or almost 70%. Active cases stood at 5,372 and recoveries at 4,864.

Less than half of the country’s universities say they are prepared to conduct final year examinations as directed by the University Grants Commission. The rest are undecided or yet to inform the UGC of their decision, ten days after the guidelines were issued, according to data from the regulator.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) supported coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, ZyCoV-D, designed and developed by Zyuds Cadila, will begin adaptive phase I/II clinical trials to assess its safety, tolerability and immunogenicity, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. It also noted that a total of 20,783 people were cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours,