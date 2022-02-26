Morning digest: India abstains on UNSC resolution on Ukraine, Air India to start evacuation flights to countries bordering Ukraine from today; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A girl shows her mobile phone on which she is on a video call with Indian students stuck in Ukraine, as family and friends of the students demand the Indian Government to evacuate the stranded students, near the Russian embassy in New Delhi, India February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | India abstains on UNSC resolution that condemns Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine

India and China abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Ukraine. Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council and also its president for this month, is vetoed the resolution. The resolution resolution voted as: 1 (Y)-3 (A)-1 (N).

Air India starts evacuation flights to countries bordering Ukraine

Air India will start evacuation flights to countries bordering Ukraine from Saturday even as the government has requested other airlines to join the “operation” to bring back Indians trying to flee the war-torn country.

India evacuates 470 students from Ukraine

India has carried out a round of evacuation of its nationals stranded in Ukraine. The first batch of Indian students left Chernivtsi in a bus for the Ukraine-Romania border.

Russia willing to hold talks with Ukraine, Putin tells Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin told China’s President Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday that Moscow was willing to hold high-level negotiations with Ukraine, the Chinese government said.

Budget has blueprint for developing vibrant domestic defence ecosystem: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the importance of customisation and uniqueness of defence systems for having a surprise element over the adversaries. “Uniqueness and surprise elements could only happen when the defence equipment is developed in our country. This year’s Budget has a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem, from research, design and development to manufacturing, within the country,” he stated.

IMA seeks PM’s help to bring back Indian medical students from Ukraine

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his urgent intervention to help stranded Indian students pursuing their medical studies in Ukraine.

Russian ambassador-designate’s arrival may help closer consultation

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the evolving situation in Ukraine, Moscow sent its ambassador-designate to New Delhi. Denis Alipov, a leading India-specialist, belongs to a family of diplomats.

Russia loses Champions League final to Paris; Sochi Formula One axed

Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, and Formula One dropped this season’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, as the invasion of Ukraine drew punitive measures in the sporting world.

Clarify on the legality of bitcoin, Supreme Court tells Government

The Supreme Court on Friday orally asked the government to clarify on the legality of digital currency, bitcoin. A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a case related to the Gain bitcoin scam.

In a first, Union Law Secretary elevated as judge of Delhi HC

In a first, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta on Friday was elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court. The formal official notification of the latest appointments in the Delhi High Court was tweeted by the Department of Justice in which Mr. Mendiratta was among four judicial officers who were elevated as judges.

SAD leader Bikram Majithia’s bail dismissed in drugs case

A trial court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a case related to illicit drugs smuggling and allegedly harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade.

Rahul will be in Chennai to launch DMK chief’s book

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Chennai on February 28 to launch a book authored by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief, M.K. Stalin, on the latter’s political journey, a source said on Friday.

SC allows petitioner to move HC regarding Tripura violence

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a petitioner seeking an independent and impartial probe by a special investigation team into the alleged incidents of violence which took place in Tripura last year to move the State High Court.