Morning Digest | Two LeT militants killed in Srinagar encounter; Sidhu calls for an honest CM candidate, and more

05 February 2022 08:48 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here in Srinagar on Saturday, February 5, 2022, police said.

Amid the intense campaign for the Assembly election in Punjab, due less than three weeks from now on February 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, in connection with an illegal sand mining case. He was later produced before a special court and sent to ED custody till February 8.

The total number of recorded COVID-19 fatalities in India crossed the 5 lakh mark on Friday. On Friday, 1070 deaths were recorded in India, similar to the the average levels recorded in the last week.

The committee on Minimum Support Prices, crop diversification and other issues promised to the farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be set up only after the upcoming Assembly elections are over, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Rajya Sabha on Friday. In response to a question, the Minister said the Election Commission had not allowed the committee to be set up until then.

The Union Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022 for postgraduate courses, scheduled for March 12.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)alliance on Friday released a list of “eleven resolutions” (sankalp), which shall be the basis of their government, if the alliance is voted to power.

Fahad Shah, editor of the popular Srinagar-based news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested on Friday for “uploading anti-national content” on the social media platform, Facebook, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up States like Maharashtra who rejected applications for COVID-19 compensation merely because they were filed physically and not online.

That “fauji votes” playing a big role in Uttarakhand is no secret. Forming nearly 12% of the total electorate in the hill State, retired and serving army personnel and their family members decide the fate of candidates across the State, more so in around 34 constituencies in the hilly region.

The modest disinvestment receipts target of ₹65,000 crore set in the Budget for 2022-23, the lowest in six years, is not a reflection of the government slowing down on privatisation, but is based on “realism” and a focus on smooth execution of transactions instead of chasing a high number, a top Finance Ministry official said.

This week on Worldview, we discuss Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine — how close is the world really to open war in Europe, does diplomacy have a chance and how is India affected?

China and Russia on Friday outlined a sweeping vision for the future of their already close relations as their two leaders met in Beijing, while hitting out at the United States, accusing NATO of “expansionism” in Europe, and blaming Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy for fomenting regional tensions.

China and Pakistan on Friday signed a new agreement on industrial cooperation as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s on-going visit to Beijing.

The Republican Party prepared on Friday to censure two of its own -- U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger -- over their involvement in Congress' probe of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Tech stocks staged a tentative rebound across financial markets on Friday as stellar results from Amazon.com Inc. convinced traders not to give up on a sector weakened by a global monetary tightening cycle and the historic crash of Facebook owner Meta.

Chris Silverwood stepped down as England cricket coach, becoming the second significant departure amid the fallout from the team's humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia.

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history.

And come Saturday, they look on course for a record-extending fifth title given the depth of talent and form but standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash.