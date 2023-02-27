Morning Digest | CBI headquarters turned into a fortress; COVID-19 likely emerged from China lab leak, says U.S. Department of Energy, and more

February 27, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

Won’t drop Sisodia from Cabinet, say AAP sources

Only five of Delhi’s seven Ministers are now in a position to carry out administrative duties, as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday became the second Minister to be arrested after Satyendar Jain last year. Article 239A of the Constitution states that the Capital can have a maximum of seven Ministers.

COVID likely emerged from China lab leak, says U.S. Department of Energy: reports

The coronavirus pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, the U.S. Department of Energy now says according to media, although the White House maintained on Sunday that American intelligence remained divided on the issue. The determination — noted in a classified report by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office — marks a shift by the Energy department, which had previously said it was undecided on how the virus emerged.

Assembly polls begin in Nagaland, Meghalaya

More than 34 lakh electors are set to choose their new representatives from among 552 candidates in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, 2023. The elections are being conducted in 59 seats each. While BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was elected unopposed from Nagaland’s Akuluto constituency after his lone Congress rival Khekashe Sumi opted out of the race, election to the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was deferred following the death of H.D.R. Lyngdoh, the candidate of the United Democratic Party.

Polling underway in Erode (East) bypolls on Monday

Polling will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. in which 2,26,898 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 77 candidates are in the fray. The prominent among them are E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress, K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK, Menaka Navaneethan of the Naam Tamilar Katchi and S. Anand of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

Ahead of G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting, Russia accuses the U.S. and its allies of ‘open blackmail’

A day after the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru failed to issue a joint communique, Russia praised the role of the Indian Presidency of the G-20 and accused Western countries of “open blackmail”. A statement from Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said Russia and China protested against the United States and its allies, accusing them of sowing “enmity and hatred”.

Delhi excise policy case | CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after questioning him for 8 hours

The CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, agency sources said on February 26. Officials said Mr. Sisodia’s answers during questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 were not found satisfactory.

ICC Women Twenty20 World Cup final | Australia wins record-extending sixth title

The Australian women’s team extended its enviable dominance in world cricket further by winning an unprecedented sixth T20 World Cup trophy with a comfortable 19-run win over a fighting South Africa in the summit clash in Cape Town on February 26, 2023.

Adding Adani firms in 14 NSE indices raises worry

Financial experts have sought an urgent intervention by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) board and market regulator SEBI to review an NSE subsidiary’s move to include five Adani group firms in 14 Nifty indices, which would drive lakhs of investors’ savings into the Group’s sinking stocks from March 31.

Priyanka Gandhi calls raids by the ED an attack on the people of Chhattisgarh

Calling the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Chhattisgarh an attack on the people of the State, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the Centre was using probe agencies to influence the outcome of the Assembly polls in the State later this year.

EPFO seeks Centre’s nod to extend time to claim higher PF pension

As the deadline set by the Supreme Court for employees and pensioners — who retired after September 1, 2014 — to submit the joint options with employers to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to claim higher PF pension based on actual salary ends on March 3, the EPFO has approached the Labour Ministry seeking permission to extend the date for submission till May 4, 2023. The Ministry, however, has not taken any decision on this matter.

Lack of protection officers for domestic violence cases intrigues SC about Mission Shakti

The Supreme Court has sought more information from the government about Mission Shakti, an umbrella scheme for the safety, security and empowerment of women. The SC expressed intrigue by a possible chronic shortage of protection officers to deal with domestic violence cases.

India’s Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No. 30, group stocks lose ₹12 lakh crore in 1 month

Gautam Adani was the world’s third and Asia’s richest man a month back, but a damning report by a U.S. firm triggered a massive sell-off in shares of his apples-to-airport group, plunging his own wealth by $80 billion and the tycoon slipping to No.30 on the world billionaire index.

Congress unity, discipline needed to defeat BJP: Raipur Declaration

India awaits a reinvigorated Congress and the party’s workers must work with discipline, solidarity and complete unity to defeat the “divisive politics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress said on Sunday in its Raipur Declaration that was adopted after its 85 th plenary session.

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 17 that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labour.

CBI headquarters turned into a fortress; AAP MP, Minister among those detained

Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and deployed four layers of barricades near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appeared for questioning on Sunday and was later arrested. A senior officer said security had been beefed up since 8 p.m. on Saturday at JLN Stadium Road, in anticipation of protests by AAP workers.