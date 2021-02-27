Morning Digest: U.S. report links Saudi crown prince to journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder; India out of recession, says NSO data and more

27 February 2021 08:08 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered in 2018, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment released on Friday in a manner choreographed to limit damage to U.S.-Saudi ties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 26 questioned the reasons for thr Election Commission of India decision to hold the 2021 Assembly polls in the State in eight phases.

India’s economy resurfaced to growth territory in the third quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, clocking a 0.4% rise in the gross domestic product (GDP), as per data from the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Advertising

Advertising

The BSE Sensex crashed about 1,940 points to post its biggest single-day fall in almost 10 months, and the NSE Nifty plunged more than 568 points to settle below the psychological 15,000-mark on Friday, tracking global sell-offs triggered by a panic in bond markets overseas.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 11 “al-Qaeda members” from Kerala and West Bengal. It alleged that they were planning to attack among others, an India-based Bangladeshi blogger “for his views expressed on social media.”

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the government on a petition to hold a caste-wise census of backward classes in 2021.

A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has sought more data on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine trials from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to accord emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Supreme Court is exploring the creation of a nationwide online mechanism to help road accident victims and their families get compensation within a short time of the mishap.

Barely two months after Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s reachout to the group of dissenters (G-23), they will have a show of strength in Jammu over the weekend.

No wonder then that after becoming only the fourth Indian — and the second-quickest in the world in terms of Test appearances — to scale Mt. 400 during the two-day win over England in the third Test, Ashwin had no qualms saying “I won’t be surprised if I surprise myself in the future as well”.