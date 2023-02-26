Morning Digest | Congress to give 50% reservation to women, youth in all party positions; India, U.K. Finance Ministers agree to make further progress on FTA, and more

February 26, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

Congress economic resolution identifies job creation as the cornerstone of policy making

The Congress, terming employment generation as the core and foundation of its draft economic resolution, said that India’s “new economic vision and action will be recrafted from the current obsession with capital and move more towards labour”.

Ukraine war is exacerbating fragilities in the global economy: G20 Ministers

A meeting of finance leaders of the G20 economies ended on February 25 without a joint communiqué after faultlines over how to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could not be bridged. Instead, a G20 Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document were released after the two-day meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Bengaluru.

Congress expands CWC, adds reservation

To reflect the changing social and political realities of India, the Congress on Saturday announced the amendment of the party constitution to provide for 50% reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), minorities and women in the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body.

PM makes a cultural outreach by glorifying Kannada and Kannadigas

Two days ahead of making yet another visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated ‘Barisu Kannada Dindimava’, a two-day event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha in the national capital on Saturday, used the platform to sing praises of Karnataka’s culture. In the same breath, he also talked about how BJP at the Centre had hand-held the State in development.

India, U.K. Finance Ministers agree to make further progress on FTA

India and the U.K. have agreed to make further progress on the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) and also to swiftly organise the next bilateral Economic and Financial Dialogue soon, the British government said on February 25.

Iran still seeking to kill Trump, general says

An Iranian general warned his country is still seeking to kill former U.S. president Donald Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo in revenge for assassinating top commander Qasem Soleimani. Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations, in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.

IAF team, Light Combat Aircraft arrive in UAE for exercise

Five indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) along with a contingent of 110 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel arrived at Al Dahfra airbase of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for participating in the multilateral Exercise Desert Flag VIII. For the first time LCA Tejas would be participating in an international flying exercise outside India.

Congress eyes comeback in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Once the party for every other to beat in the northeast, Congress is eyeing a comeback in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Elections to the 60-member assemblies in these two States would be held on February 27. The grand old party was the single-largest in the 2018 Meghalaya polls with 21 seats. However, all its MLAs defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other political parties well ahead of Mandate 2023.

I was considered as failed captain for not winning an ICC trophy: Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli says he was labelled a “failed” captain by a section of experts and fans for not winning an ICC trophy. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup, the 2021 World Test Championship final against New Zealand, besides suffering a premature exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after earthquake

Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed in Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake earlier this month, a government official said on February 25. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial.

Eric Garcetti’s path as U.S. Ambassador to Delhi hits another roadblock

U.S. President Joseph Biden’s nominee for Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, received yet another a setback as a senior Republican Senator placed a hold on his confirmation, calling it one of several “questionable” nominations. Senator Marco Rubio also placed a hold on six other nominations, including that of former U.S. Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, just days away from a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

