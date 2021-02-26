Morning Digest: U.S. welcomes India-Pakistan announcement on ceasefire; India beats England in shortest completed Test in Ahmedabad, and more

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking a wicket on day 2 of the third Test against England in Motera on February 25, 2021. Twitter/@BCCI

26 February 2021 08:06 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to review the on-going disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Thanks to Joe Root bowling possibly the spell of his life, England started the second afternoon with a spark. But even before the ring of fire at Motera was illuminated to full dazzle, the spark had been extinguished.

A suspicious vehicle with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on the evening of February 25, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The country is all set to usher in a ‘pandemic generation’, with 375 million children (from newborns to 14-year-olds) likely to suffer long-lasting impacts, ranging from being underweight, stunting and increased child mortality, to losses in education and work productivity, according to the State of Environment Report, 2021, by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) released on Thursday.

India on Thursday said it has not conceded any territory as part of the disengagement agreement with China and asserted that it has rather enforced observance of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to prevent any unilateral change in the status quo.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday decided to retain Pakistan on the “greylist” till the next review of its performance on the recommendations during the June Plenary session.

Four workers were killed in a fire accident at a fireworks unit in Kalayarkurichi, under the M. Pudupatti police station limits on Thursday evening.

The Centre on Thursday opposed any changes to the existing laws on marriage to recognise same sex marriages, saying such interference would cause “a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country”.

Registering a strong protest against a further increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, a Congress spokesperson on Thursday addressed a press conference by sitting on an empty cooking gas cylinder and accused the Narendra Modi government of being “anti-people”.

India’s active COVID-19 caseload was 1,51,708 on Thursday, comprising 1.37% of the total positive cases. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. All these States have recorded a rise in daily new cases, said a release issued by the Ministry.