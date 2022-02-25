Morning digest: Modi talks to Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire and dialogue; arms dropped by drone found in J&K, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Modi talks to Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire and dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for an immediate ceasefire and a return to dialogue in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Mr. Putin “briefed” Mr. Modi about the Russian decision to attack several locations in Ukraine, the PMO said, adding that the safe exit of Indian citizens from the conflict zone was India’s “highest priority”.

‘In consultation with India’ on Russia, says Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration was in consultation with India on Thursday and in the process of resolving issues stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jaishankar speaks to EU, U.K. Foreign Ministers

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar returned from a visit to Europe on Thursday morning to the news of the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout.

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, says Ukraine President

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow had no other choice but to invade Ukraine to ensure Russia’s security, speaking hours after his army crossed his ex-Soviet neighbour’s borders. Click here to read the latest updates

3 boxes of arms dropped by drone in Jammu recovered

Three boxes of arms and ammunition dropped by a drone on Wednesday night were recovered from Treva village of R.S. Pura’s Arnia sector in Jammu, police said on Thursday.

HC directs Twitter to take down Audrey Truschke’s tweets alleging plagiarism by Vikram Sampath

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Twitter to take down within 48 hours the tweets of historian Audrey Truschke, in which the allegation of plagiarism was made against historian Vikram Sampath in connection with his works on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Will not rest until Maharashtra Minister Nawab Minister resigns, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not sit still until Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik tendered his resignation, said BJP State President Chandrakant Patil while accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of ‘compromising’ and failing to act with the firmness that his father, the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had shown at the time of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

No ‘baahubali’ can be seen even with telescope in U.P. , says Amit Shah

Praising the Yogi Adityanath government’s work on the law and order front in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said no “baahubali” can be seen now even using a telescope and that it is only “Bajrangbali” everywhere.

Shivamogga police approach WhatsApp for Harsha’s call details

The Shivamogga police have contacted WhatsApp, an internet-based messaging application, to get details of calls Hindutva activist Harsha received on Sunday before he was murdered.

Majithia surrenders, sent to judicial custody in drugs case

Former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was on Thursday sent to judicial custody till March 8 by a trial court in a case related to allowing illicit drugs smuggling and harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade.

New threats in race to weaponise space domain, says Air Chief

China’s latest demonstration of physically moving one of its disabled satellites into the graveyard orbit was bringing in newer threats in the race to weaponise the space domain, a domain “hitherto considered relatively safe”, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V.R. Chaudhari said on Thursday.

Russia-Ukraine crisis may give India opportunity to export more wheat

The Russia-Ukraine crisis might give India an opportunity to export more wheat in the global markets and domestic exporters should tap this opportunity, sources said on Thursday.

WHO chief scientist lauds India’s massive vaccination drive

Dr. Swaminathan, who was responding to a query in a panel discussion at BioAsia 2022 on issues the Covax initiative faced on supply front initially, said that the phase of acute shortage witnessed in 2021 is behind and “we now have enough visibility to satisfy everybody’s demand.”

Continued policy support crucial for sustained economic recovery: RBI Governor

Amid prolonged uncertainty, continued policy support will be crucial for sustained economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the recent meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Congress leaders discuss Karnataka Assembly election preparedness

Over a dozen Karnataka Congress leaders held a meeting with MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday and discussed preparations to be made for the State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.