Morning Digest: govt. withdraws order on online seminars, India takes on Pakistan at U.N. Human Rights Council, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

After a backlash from scientists, the government has withdrawn a controversial order that required scientists and researchers, among others, participating in online, international scientific seminars and conferences, to get prior clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In its highest single-day jump in more than three months, Maharashtra reported a massive surge of 8,807 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the State’s active case tally jumped to 59,358.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought details of the social media accounts, Aadhaar numbers and bank account details of persons who were recently examined by the agency in connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Amid protests by the Opposition, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed by voice vote a Bill aimed at curbing religious conversions by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.

The levels of PM 2.5, the most threatening of particulate matter, worsened in 43 out of 99 cities whose winter air in two years, 2020 and 2019, was compared by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Only 19 registered “substantial improvement” — and one of these was Chennai. The restof the cities did not experience significant change.

India on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council and said the recent release of Al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is a “clear example” of the connection between the Pakistani state and terrorists. Responding to the comments of Pakistan and Turkey on Kashmir and other issues, the Indian diplomatic team said the government of India is “fully cognizant” of its human rights obligations.

Facebook official Ajit Mohan urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to recognise right to silence as a virtue in these “noisy times”.

A day after a Delhi court granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the farmers’ protests toolkit FIR, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had not changed their line of investigation in the case.

A day after the Nepalese Supreme Court reinstated the legislature, leading political figures held a round of consultation on Wednesday for forming a coalition government. Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal said on Wednesday that the majority of the Nepal Communist Party is against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and they are in talks with likeminded parties to form a coalition government.

Axar Patel’s family used to put up a giant screen in his hometown Nadiad, around an hour’s drive from Ahmedabad, whenever he played a televised match. Playing a Test match at the home of Gujarat cricket for the first time, the left-arm spinner derailed England batting to hog the limelight on Wednesday, the first day of the third Test.