Morning digest: Russia welcomes India’s ‘independent’ stand on Ukraine; MVA stands behind arrested NCP Minister Nawab Malik, and more

Service members carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Denys Kononenko, who was killed on February 19 by shelling at the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east, in the town of Tulchyn, Ukraine, on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

No question of Nawab Malik’s resignation, says Maharashtra’s MVA government

Throwing their weight behind Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, the leadership of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday categorically ruled out Mr. Malik’s resignation until his guilt was proven.

Russia welcomes India’s ‘independent’ stand on Ukraine

Welcoming India’s ‘independent’ stand at the Security Council on its moves on eastern Ukraine, Russia’s acting Ambassador said the new sanctions imposed on Russia would not affect delivery of the S-400 missile system and other defence equipment India has purchased.

Warships from QUAD, various other countries to take part in Indian Navy’s largest multilateral exercise Milan

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, warships of Quad countries, France, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam and several others will join together at Visakhapatnam later this week for the largest multilateral exercise Milan, hosted by the Indian Navy. Russia, Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia among others are participating in the exercise without ships.

Money laundering is a global problem, Centre tells Supreme Court

The government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that ₹18,000 crore was confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, and returned to banks.

EU will hold emergency summit on February 24 to ‘hold Russia accountable’

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss what to do next over Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, after the bloc approved on Wednesday a first, limited round of sanctions.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit see highest turnout in U.P. Phase 4

According to data shared by the Election Commission, while Kheri recorded 62.45% turnout, Pilibhit saw 61.33 % voters exercising their franchise. The number was significantly higher than the average turnout of 57.45% in 59 constituencies spread over nine districts that voted in the fourth phase but lower than 2017 when Pilibhit recorded 66.5% and Kheri clocked 67.9 % turnout. At 55.08%, Lucknow saw the lowest percentage of turnout.

India’s second COVID-19 wave too saw penury: study

India’s second wave that didn’t see a national lockdown like in the first failed to significantly alleviate economic distress and hunger among the poor, according to a survey of 6,500 respondents in 14 States.

CFI instigating students, parents on hijab, teachers threatened: Udupi college

Some of the teachers of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, were threatened by the Campus Front of India (CFI) and the teachers were scared to lodge a complaint, it was alleged before the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday during the hearing of the petitions on hijab issue.

Ready for a fair debate on crypto assets: RBI Deputy Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will proceed with great caution in evolving the retail applications of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and is willing to engage in a fair debate on crypto assets’ regulation despite strong views against legitimising them in the country.

Supreme court reserves judgement in ‘One Rank One Pension’ plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a petition claiming that the government’s implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for the Armed Forces has been faulty.

Congress alleges ₹6,000 crore coal scam in Gujarat

Subsidised coal meant for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of Gujarat were diverted and sold to industries outside the State since 2008, resulting in a loss of ₹6,000 crores, the Congress alleged on Wednesday as it demanded a time-bound investigation by a siting judge of the Supreme Court.

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said on Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

Sri Lanka could target India’s weakened batting

When the action in the three-match T20I series begins at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, the visiting team will look to exploit India’s weakened batting potential in the absence of Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant.