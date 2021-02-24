Morning Digest: Vaccine rollout for older people soon, says Health Ministry; over 1,000 extremists lay down arms in Assam, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination for the older population (over 50 years) is expected to start soon and that the immunisation programme would see greater private sector participation.

Terrorism is a “crime against humanity”, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday. Addressing the High Level Segment of the 46th Session of Human Rights Council (HRC), he said India’s commitment to human rights is seen in the way the government has handled the pandemic.

The Indian Army officer who was seen raining blows on a Chinese soldier in a video of the last year’s June 15 Galwan incident, recently released by the Chinese State media, was felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 members of armed extremist groups in Assam laid down their arms before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.

Large parts of the media today are functioning as propaganda arms of the government and the “Hindu rashtra ideology”, said The Hindu Publishing Group Director N. Ram.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday stressed that the idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goal post to 2050 and it is important for countries to fulfil their pre-2020 commitments.

The Delhi police questioned lawyer Nikita Jacob, engineer Shantanu Muluk and activist Disha Ravi on second consecutive day at the cyber cell office in Dwarka on Tuesday.

The BJP on Tuesday reacted sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Thiruvananthapuram lauding voters in Kerala for being more interested in issue-based politics in comparison to the North, with party president J.P. Nadda accusing him of “spewing venom”.

Days after the J&K administration disallowed women from the PoK to meet visiting foreign envoys, they held a protest march in Srinagar on Tuesday demanding travel documents to meet their relatives across the Line of Control (LoC).

A week-long break is a luxury in this year’s international cricket calendar following the lull of 2020. As India and England return to action in the third Test on Wednesday, they will have to overcome the fear of the unknown on multiple counts at the plush Sardar Patel Stadium.