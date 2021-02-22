Morning Digest: Farmers announce a series of events to further escalate protest, Maharashtra CM says surge in COVID-19 cases worrying, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India waited for China to clear the North and South banks of Pangong Tso (lake) first before reciprocating the first phase of disengagement agreement reached between the two countries in Eastern Ladakh, a senior government official said.

Remarking that Maharashtra’s sudden and steep surge in COVID-19 cases was worrisome indeed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government would come to know within the next fifteen days whether or not the State was facing a ‘second wave’ of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in China have said they have detained three people for “insulting” Chinese soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley clash last year, a day after Beijing officially confirmed the deaths.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that following disengagement talks with China, one part has been resolved but the Congress party is trying to malign the government’s image.

﻿Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs, asking them to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination with the number of days of vaccination in a week pushed up to a minimum of four days.

Protesting farmers on Sunday announced a series of events from February 23-27 to further intensify their agitation against the three new agricultural laws as they accused the government of adopting "repressive" measures against them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a meeting with farmer leaders, on Sunday said that the three farm laws are a “death warrant” to the farmers.

Activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk will join the investigation into the toolkit at Delhi Police’s cyber cell office in Dwarka on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that as long as she was alive, she would not be scared of any threats and said that she accepted the challenge for the 2021 Assembly polls.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused his government of profiteering from people’s miseries by called the “excessively” levying excise duty on petroleum products and called it “nothing short of extortion to cover up economic mismanagement”.

Federal aviation regulators have ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of all Boeing 777s equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday. United says it is temporarily removing those aircraft from service.