Morning digest: Peaceful polling in Punjab and U.P. Phase III; India wins T20 series against West Indies, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Citizens wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar on February 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

65.32% turnout in Punjab, 60.46% in Uttar Pradesh phase 3

Polling in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh (Phase III) Assembly elections on Sunday was largely peaceful, with 65.32% turnout in Punjab and 60.46% in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

PM Modi promises to solve stray cattle issue in U.P.

Reacting to the stray cattle menace, which threatens to blunt the BJP’s narrative among farmers this election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised voters in Uttar Pradesh that after March 10 (election result) a new policy would be introduced to deal with the issue.

KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Intensifying efforts to cobble up a broad coalition of Opposition parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary election, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, called for “a big change” in the way the country was currently being run by the BJP-led Centre.

India beats West Indies by 17 runs, wins T20 series 3-0

India beat West Indies by 17 runs in third and final T20 to complete a 3-0 series whitewash here on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 65 off 31 balls to fire India to 184 for five in 20 overs.

Russia and Belarus extend large military drills near Ukraine

Russia and Belarus are extending military drills that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarus Defence Minister said, in a step that further intensifies pressure on Ukraine as Western leaders warn of an imminent Russian invasion.

Election Commission restores higher limit of star campaigners per party

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday restored the maximum limit of star campaigners per party, citing the declining COVID-19 case numbers.

Centre moots policy on synthetic biology

The Centre is working on a national policy on synthetic biology, an emerging science that deals with engineering life forms for a wide range of applications from making designer medicines to foods.

Behind China’s Olympics, the saga of a chained woman unfolds

The post, on China’s Weibo social platform, resembled many others posted by official media during these Olympics — an ode to freestyle skier Eileen Gu, known to Chinese as Gu Ailing.

Underneath, in the comments from users, came the questions. They were not on topic. They were about something else entirely — a chained woman captured in a viral video 500 miles from Beijing, on the southeastern China coast

48% of govt. buildings in States, 8% of public buses made accessible

Almost half the State and Union Territory government buildings identified during access audits in 2016-2017 have been made accessible, while only around 8% of public buses are fully accessible under the Accessible India campaign that is scheduled to end in June, according to government data.

Kamal Haasan opts out of Bigg Boss Ultimate show

Actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday announced that he is opting out of Bigg Boss Ultimate reality show streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar because of timing overlap between the show and the production activities for his upcoming movie Vikram.