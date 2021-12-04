Morning digest | Government for scientific decision on booster dose and jabs for children; Cyclone Jawad to bring heavy rain to Odisha, Bengal and A.P., and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Any decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster dose or vaccines for children would be strictly based on the recommendations made by the expert committee looking into the matter. This decision could not be hurried or politicised. It should be based on pure science and knowledge, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Cyclone Jawad has formed in the Bay of Bengal on Friday and is expected to reach Paradip, on the Odisha coast, by Sunday with winds expected to touch 90 kmph as well as heavy rains in Odisha, West Bengal, and north Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.

Ramesh alias SriKi, a 26-year-old hacker from Bengaluru, is at the centre of a bitcoin corruption storm in Karnataka that has emerged as a serious headache for the Basavaraj Bommai government. K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj profiles the young man’s unquenchable thirst for chasing bitcoins, drugs and trouble.

The Centre has sought ₹25,000 crore as additional funding for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme as part of the supplementary demand for grants submitted to Parliament on Friday, after the demand-driven rural jobs scheme ran out of funds midway through the year.

In the aftermath of the Ladakh stand-off last year, the Navy forward deployed ships in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), was prepared for any escalation and continued to maintain good domain awareness of movements in the region, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar said.

Two years after PepsiCo India provoked outrage by suing nine Gujarati farmers for allegedly infringing patent rights by growing its registered potato variety, the company’s registration has been revoked by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights’ Authority (PPV&FRA).

A cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall along the coastal districts of West Bengal over the weekend, officials at regional meteorological centre in Kolkata said on Friday.

Amidst the ongoing war of words between the Congress and Trinamool Congress, the West Bengal ruling party has once again targeted the grand old party of the country through an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ titled “Congress in the deep freezer”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked fintech firms to focus on ensuring greater security in their transactions to retain the trust of people who have embraced digital payments and financial technologies.

Tax payers will be paying a total of ₹62,000 crore for debt and other liabilities of Air India, according to the Supplementary Demand for Grants tabled before Parliament on Friday.

As India stepped up efforts to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan “without conditionalities”, Pakistan announced on Friday that it would allow Indian aid to pass through on Afghan trucks, dropping an earlier demand that Pakistani trucks be used.

The Supreme Court has reiterated its direction to States and Union Territories to supply dry rations to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation and district legal authorities without insisting on the production of identity documents like ration card.