Morning Digest: Farmers, Centre reach agreement on two issues; States cautioned on 'super spreader' events, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Protesting farmers and Central Ministers have reached an agreement on the decriminalisation of stubble burning and safeguarding power subsidies, two out of four issues on the negotiating table during their final round of talks for the year.

In a dramatic turn of events, Kapil Gujjar, who allegedly fired shots in the air in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in February 2020 to oppose the anti-CAA protest, joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party’s Ghaziabad office. However, hours later his membership was revoked.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that the States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew,” said the Ministry.

The Union Minister had earlier said that once the genome sequencing of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 virus was completed, a fuller extent of the picture would be clear. The flight operations were suspended last week.

A mob led by members of Pakistan''s radical Islamist party demolished a temple after setting it on fire in a deeply conservative northwestern town, a senior police official said. The incident in the town of Karak drew condemnation from human rights activists and Pakistan''s Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari.

The Bill also seeks to convert 97 provincialised Sanskrit tols (learning centres) into study and research centres affiliated to a university of Sanskrit and ancient studies in western Assam’s Nalbari from January 2022.

With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521-73 in favor of the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU last week. It will become British law once is passes through the unelected House of Lords later in the day and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.

Jen Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labour ruling that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections.

The decision will apply to the newly approved AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, as well as the Pfizer/BioNTech shot,which was rolled out in Britain three weeks ago. The first recipients of the latter have just started receiving their booster shots.

Usually the teams land in Sydney on the eve of the New Year but due to steady coronavirus cases in the city, the players and officials will stay in Melbourne for a longer period this year.

The Heat, who stunned the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of the 2020 Eastern Conference playoffs en route to the NBA Finals, never got a look in, trailing by as many as 51 in a game Milwaukee led all the way.