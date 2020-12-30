Morning Digest: Six U.K. returnees test positive for new coronavirus variant, Centre and farmers to resume talks with low expectations, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

“3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad, and 1 in NIV, Pune,” said a Health Ministry note. These persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by the respective State governments.

Little has changed in terms of negotiating positions in the three weeks since talks broke down, according to farmer leaders, despite growing pressure on the ground. Farmers rallies were held in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, buttressing the claim that the agitation is not restricted to Punjab.

Stating that while most vaccines do target the spike protein, in which there are changes in the variants, Prof. VijayRaghavan noted that the vaccine helps the immune system to produce a wide range of antibodies and the mutations are not sufficient to make the vaccine ineffective.

C.T. Ravi, the BJP’s national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu said Mr. Rajinikanth’s decision was his private affair but that the NDA was still hoping for a declaration of support from the latter, despite the cancelled plans for a political party.

Assam’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the process of engaging legal experts to examine the report containing the recommendations of the Justice Sarma Committee was on.

Authorities are blaming a new, more transmissible variant of the virus, first identified in southeast England, for the soaring infection rates. An area home to almost half of the people in England is under tight restrictions on movement in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister, who resigned in the wake of the blast that killed more than 200 people, had previously said that more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser had been stored haphazardly at a port warehouse for years.

He grew up in the French industrial town of Saint Etienne and was apprenticed to a tailor in Vichy at the age of 17. Moving to Paris, he designed the mesmerising sets and costumes for the film "Beauty and the Beast" with poet and director Jean Cocteau in 1947.

Personally for Rahane, it showcased the value of his calm, studied approach that fetched him his 12th and most important century. In 2014, when he made a century at Lord’s, he evoked another calm batsman, Gundappa Viswanath.

United laboured for long spells against a youthful Wolves side, but got a huge slice of fortune in the 93rd minute when Rashford's shot hit Romain Saiss to leave Rui Patricio helpless.